Texarkana, TX

Power 95.9

You Can Volunteer At CASA Texarkana And Help Local Children

CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana needs volunteers now more than ever. The Texarkana Court Appointed Special Advocates had this to say about the need for volunteers in our area:. We are seeking volunteers to change a child’s story. Every child deserves to have a CASA with them....
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

New Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Texarkana unveiled

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center unveiled the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday. The new Veterans Clinic moved from its original address on Realtor Avenue in Texarkana, Ark. to 5701 Summerhill Road on Texarkana's Texas side. Richard Crocket, Overton Brooks Medical Center...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Veterans, doctors excited about new VA clinic opening in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Access to medical and mental health treatments for Texarkana area veterans has improved with the opening of a new clinic in Texarkana. “We are ten years in the making. We started planning about ten years ago,” said Dr. Charles Jordan. Monday, Aug. 15 marked the...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Learn Yoga And Tai Chi On Saturday At The Ace Of Clubs House

You can learn all about Tai Chi and Yoga on Saturday at the Ace Of Clubs House in historic downtown Texarkana. If you want to learn about Tai Chi and Yoga and their health benefits the Texarkana Museum Systems has something for you on Saturday. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this upcoming event:
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Rockin’ it to the Rind at the Hope Watermelon Festival

HOPE, Ark. – As the final day wraps up on Saturday for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, attendees were still ‘Rockin’ it to the Rind’ as this year’s theme implies. Festivities included a watermelon eating contest, a seed spitting contest, a 5K melon mile...
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30

The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has opened their new outpatient clinic. Texarkana Water Utilities will be working today in front of 1320 College Drive, between Summerhill...
ktoy1047.com

Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area

Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
KTBS

Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause

HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause. Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
HOOKS, TX
Kicker 102.5

Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15

You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Power 95.9

TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas September 6

The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas on September 6th and September 8th in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Rose Vessels!. This is an opportunity...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Hosea McCain got behind the wheel in World War II

ORE CITY, Texas -- Eighty years ago, when his country needed him, Hosea McCain was using a crosscut saw to manually clear trees in the woodsy areas of east Texas. “Work was work back then," Hosea laughed from his porch after recently celebrating his 103rd birthday. His draft notice during...
ORE CITY, TX
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

