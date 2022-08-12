Read full article on original website
Kari Lake, Election Denier And Arizona GOP Candidate, Says Trump, DeSantis Have 'BDE'
Lake, the Republican nominee for governor, has Trump's support and has amplified his baseless claims that the 2020 election was marked by fraud.
newsfromthestates.com
Cannabis legalization advocates turn THC customers into political allies
Gus Whatcott, who lives in St, Louis Park, regularly practices glassblowing at Legacy Glassworks. Photo by Baylor Spears/Minnesota Reformer. Now that Minnesota has legalized hemp-derived THC products as of July 1, proponents of full legalization are activating a new resource in the political battle over the green plant’s future: customers.
12news.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies support around Lake, Masters in Arizona
PHOENIX — People packed the lower bowl of the Arizona Federal Theatre to watch a governor from another state along with a woman vying for the position in Arizona. Kari Lake and Blake Masters were the two Arizona headliners along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Turning Point Action's Unite and Win Rally on Sunday.
newsfromthestates.com
Michigan House Democrats seek censure of Rep. Rendon over election tampering allegations
State Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City) at a right-wing rally calling for a so-called "audit" of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021 | Laina G. Stebbins. Michigan House Democrats released a resolution Friday that would censure state Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City) for coercive abuse of office in service of a crime.
newsfromthestates.com
RNC opens political hub in southwest Albuquerque targeting Hispanic voters
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-New Mexico) speaks briefly during the opening of the RNC Hispanic community center in southwest Albuquerque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) Attempting to capture votes on the southside of Albuquerque, the Republican National Committee opened what it’s calling a...
newsfromthestates.com
How EV charging efforts could shape the future of Michigan recreation and industry
An electric vehicle charges at a public station, July 2020. | Sarah Vogelsong/States Newsroom. While Michiganders pack into their cars to take in the state’s natural beauty and automakers pledge to invest billions in electric vehicles, efforts to support EVs in Michigan could change the way residents travel and play.
foreigndesknews.com
‘Arizona Has Had Enough’: Gov. Ducey Orders Finishing U.S.- Mexico Border Wall
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order on Friday this week directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall starting immediately. “Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a press release. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s...
newsfromthestates.com
A review of Virginia’s I-95 snowstorm debacle and more Va. headlines
• An audit of Virginia’s response to a January snowstorm that left drivers stranded on I-95 found the state failed to adapt and learn from a similar incident on I-81 a few years ago.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Episcopal Diocese voted to spend $10 million on reparations. Now...
newsfromthestates.com
TIRRC Votes harnesses “Black and brown political power”
Efforts to increase voter participation among immigrant communities led to increased turnout and elections of immigrant-rights candidates, said advocates. Following the August 4 primary election, the Tennessee Immigrant and Rights Coalition’s affiliate TIRRC Votes celebrated the election of several pro-immigrant candidates among school board races, district attorney races and other elected positions.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Fills U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Gap with Shipping Containers and Razor Wire
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order on Friday directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall starting immediately. “Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a press release. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of...
newsfromthestates.com
With profound vote on reproductive rights, RePRO.Film tells stories that connect and shake us
An audience gathered for a screening and question-and-answer session after the short film "Choices" on July 13. (Mama.Film) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Whitni Carlson is a freelance writer based in Wichita.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
newsfromthestates.com
Teacher retention woes, Beasley’s “go everywhere” strategy, and tighter rules for partisan poll-observers: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
newsfromthestates.com
How to confront Tennessee’s teacher shortage
Retired and current educators protest outside a recent public meeting to discuss a new Tennessee education funding formula. (Photo: John Partipilo) Research shows educator shortages disproportionately impact students of color, students from low-income backgrounds, students with disabilities, and students from rural communities. The U.S. Department of Education points out that areas like special education, bilingual education, science, technology, engineering, math, career and technical education and early childhood education positions are hard to fill. That’s hardly news to those who work in public education.
newsfromthestates.com
Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries
Tennessee has historically been a low voter turnout state and the Aug. 4 primary elections proved no different. Only 17% of registered voters cast a ballot in the state and federal primary elections and the county-level general elections. Even for Tennessee, such a low level of turnout for a midterm primary is unusual.
newsfromthestates.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Minnesota State Fair gun ban
A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by gun rights activists challenging the Minnesota State Fair’s ban on guns, ruling the ban does not violate the activists’ Second Amendment rights. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and pair of gun rights activists — the Rev. Tim Christopher...
newsfromthestates.com
Betsy Johnson hired petition circulators from Craigslist to qualify for Oregon governor race
Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services used Craigslist to hire petition circulators for Betsy Johnson's campaign for governor. (Screenshot) Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot.
newsfromthestates.com
Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse
The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act is a good deal for Mainers
The bill promises to make historic investments in clean energy, long-awaited fixes to our upside-down tax system, and improvements to health care affordability, all while reducing the federal deficit. Investment in any one of these policy areas would mark significant progress; together they mark the bill as substantial piece of legislation that will benefit Mainers in many different ways.
kiowacountypress.net
Voting rights groups sue Arizona to block 'election security' bills
(Arizona News Connection) Voting rights advocates are suing the state of Arizona over new regulations they say make it harder for some people to register and would block thousands of voters from the polls. The lawsuit targets a pair of "election security" bills passed this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature,...
