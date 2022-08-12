ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR

“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT

Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
BLUE BELL EMPLOYEES TESTIFY IN PAUL KRUSE TRIAL

Testimony this week during the trial of Paul Kruse indicated that the former president and CEO of Blue Bell Creameries was aware of problems with listeria before the company moved to recall all of its ice cream products in 2015. In 2011, Kollman told Kruse a sample of ice cream...
Blinn Cheer And Dance Teams To Host First-Ever Kids Clinic

The clinic is open to children in grades K-through-8th grade. The clinic will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Marie Heineke Gymnasium located on the Blinn Brenham campus. Clinic participants will perform with the Blinn cheerleaders and dancers at the Blinn home football game that...
Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
TWO HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS DROVE TO WISCONSIN FOR ATM THEFT BUT GOT BUSTED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

At 2 am on August 10, 2022, the Beloit, Wisconsin Police were dispatched to a reported alarm at the ATM located along the driveway at the Educators Credit Union at 1154 Cranston in Beloit, Wisconsin. Units arrived to find the ATM had been broken into and the cash box boxes removed. They could get enough information to get out an attempt to locate. On Thursday evening just before dark DPS Units converged on a vehicle spotted on I-69 matching the description and license number obtained. They could stop the car with the assistance of the Splendora Police Department. Troopers recovered close to $40,000 in cash from the vehicle. Arrested was Darrian Dejuan Haywood, 32, of 3622 Alberta Street in Houston. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on money laundering charges of over $30,000 but less than $150,000. Haywoods bond was set at $500,000. In addition Rock County, Wisconsin officials believe these are their suspects and working on formal charges there. They currently have a hold on Haywood. Troopers also arrested, Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of 1923 Wildwood Ridge in Missouri City, Texas. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on pending charges from Rock County also in addition to the Montgomery County charges of money laundering of $30,000 to $150,000. His bond is set at $100,000. It is believed that two others from Houston, possibly in another vehicle were also involved.
Final MS-13 gang member sentenced in fatal ambush of witness

HOUSTON (CW39) — An MS-13 gang member pleaded guilty to murder for his role in a fatal shooting of a witness, Harris County officials said. The result means that all seven gang members involved in the death of a 16-year-old witness have been convicted and sentenced to prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

