Nashville, TN

newsfromthestates.com

TIRRC Votes harnesses “Black and brown political power”

Efforts to increase voter participation among immigrant communities led to increased turnout and elections of immigrant-rights candidates, said advocates. Following the August 4 primary election, the Tennessee Immigrant and Rights Coalition’s affiliate TIRRC Votes celebrated the election of several pro-immigrant candidates among school board races, district attorney races and other elected positions.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries

Tennessee has historically been a low voter turnout state and the Aug. 4 primary elections proved no different. Only 17% of registered voters cast a ballot in the state and federal primary elections and the county-level general elections. Even for Tennessee, such a low level of turnout for a midterm primary is unusual.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Maryland Board of Elections will head to court to speed up November ballot counting

A ballot dropbox was placed at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center on West Baltimore Street for the June 2020 primary election. On Monday, the State Board of Elections voted to pursue legal action that will allow for early counting of mail ballots in November’s general election. File photo by Hannah Gaskill.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus

Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A review of Virginia’s I-95 snowstorm debacle and more Va. headlines

• An audit of Virginia’s response to a January snowstorm that left drivers stranded on I-95 found the state failed to adapt and learn from a similar incident on I-81 a few years ago.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Episcopal Diocese voted to spend $10 million on reparations. Now...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Cannabis legalization advocates turn THC customers into political allies

Gus Whatcott, who lives in St, Louis Park, regularly practices glassblowing at Legacy Glassworks. Photo by Baylor Spears/Minnesota Reformer. Now that Minnesota has legalized hemp-derived THC products as of July 1, proponents of full legalization are activating a new resource in the political battle over the green plant’s future: customers.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State can’t stop move to hand-counting paper ballots, so attempts to regulate it

Republican Secretary of State candidate and 2020 election denier Jim Marchant in March urging Nye County to switch to hand-counted paper ballots. (Screengrab of Nye County Commission meeting) Ahead of Nye County’s planned switch to hand-counting paper ballots, an idea borne from conspiracy theories around mass voting fraud that officials...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Montgomery leaders hope the next governor takes fresh approach to toll lanes project

Montgomery County leaders have never been keen on Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to add variably-priced toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and I-270. Now, with Hogan set to leave the State House in January — and many elements of the project yet to be nailed down — county officials are increasingly optimistic that Maryland’s next governor will take office with the power to steer congestion relief efforts in a new direction.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Teacher retention woes, Beasley’s “go everywhere” strategy, and tighter rules for partisan poll-observers: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
EDUCATION
newsfromthestates.com

Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair

Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana farmers adopting more cover crops, but more still needed

The process soon will begin on the next farm bill - which ranges from crop supports and nutrition programs to climate change and wildlife. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Indiana reported a record number of cover crops this year to help absorb nutrients and reduce runoff, but scientists and environmental activists say more should be done to help improve water quality locally and regionally.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Jersey joins multistate effort to clean up voter registration data

New Jersey will share voter registration data with more than 30 states as part of an effort to improve the accuracy of voter rolls. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) New Jersey will share voter registration data with more than 30 other states as part of a multistate cooperative to improve the accuracy of voter rolls.
ELECTIONS
newsfromthestates.com

Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse

The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics

Ribbon cutting for Lithium Americas’ Lithium Technological Development Center in Reno in July. Attendees included Brian Sandoval, University of Nevada, Reno president; Jonathan Evans, Lithium Americas CEO; Gov. Steve Sisolak; Littlestar Abel, member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe; Maria Anderson, Lithium Nevada’s community relations manager; and members of the tribe and Lithium Americas’ staff. (Lithium Americas press photo)
RENO, NV
newsfromthestates.com

Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say

The view on May 12, 2021 looking upstream at the ten foot diameter riveted steel outlet conduit, and adjacent manifold pipes. Reservoir releases through the control tower were reported by Big Lost River Irrigation District personnel to be 255 cubic feet per second on this day, as documented in a 2021 Idaho Department of Water Resources dam inspection record. (Courtesy of the Idaho Department of Water Resources)
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Over 600,000 seedlings planted in Idaho’s Packer John State Forest

A worker helps plant seedlings in Idaho's Packer John State Forest. (Courtesy of the Idaho Department of Lands) After receiving nearly $300,000 from a grant through the Arbor Day Foundation, the Idaho Department of Lands was able to plant 610,300 new trees over 2,000 acres in the Packer John State Forest in Valley County.
IDAHO STATE

