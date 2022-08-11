Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
newsfromthestates.com
TIRRC Votes harnesses “Black and brown political power”
Efforts to increase voter participation among immigrant communities led to increased turnout and elections of immigrant-rights candidates, said advocates. Following the August 4 primary election, the Tennessee Immigrant and Rights Coalition’s affiliate TIRRC Votes celebrated the election of several pro-immigrant candidates among school board races, district attorney races and other elected positions.
newsfromthestates.com
Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries
Tennessee has historically been a low voter turnout state and the Aug. 4 primary elections proved no different. Only 17% of registered voters cast a ballot in the state and federal primary elections and the county-level general elections. Even for Tennessee, such a low level of turnout for a midterm primary is unusual.
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri crisis centers see wave of calls since the 988 suicide hotline’s launch
At the Ozark Center, which covers four southwestern counties, call increases on any given day have ranged from 30 to 50%, said Debbie Fitzgerald, the director of crisis services at the center, which is an affiliate of the Freeman Health System (Photo courtesy of Freeman marketing). In its first days...
newsfromthestates.com
Maryland Board of Elections will head to court to speed up November ballot counting
A ballot dropbox was placed at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center on West Baltimore Street for the June 2020 primary election. On Monday, the State Board of Elections voted to pursue legal action that will allow for early counting of mail ballots in November’s general election. File photo by Hannah Gaskill.
newsfromthestates.com
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to...
newsfromthestates.com
Former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law, state auditor’s probe says
LINCOLN — The former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law in misdirecting $270,000 in funds forwarded to him to help cover losses in revenue caused by COVID-19, the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office said Monday. Trevor Jones, who resigned as History Nebraska’s director effective July 1,...
newsfromthestates.com
With Oregon hospitals in crisis, state will seek ‘significant’ funds for stopgap measures
Emergency rooms, like the one at Oregon Health & Science University, are packed. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) The hospital crisis in Oregon is playing out in emergency rooms around the state. Patients in pain wait in lobbies for hours. Some end up on gurneys in hallways while waiting for a room....
newsfromthestates.com
A review of Virginia’s I-95 snowstorm debacle and more Va. headlines
• An audit of Virginia’s response to a January snowstorm that left drivers stranded on I-95 found the state failed to adapt and learn from a similar incident on I-81 a few years ago.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Episcopal Diocese voted to spend $10 million on reparations. Now...
newsfromthestates.com
Cannabis legalization advocates turn THC customers into political allies
Gus Whatcott, who lives in St, Louis Park, regularly practices glassblowing at Legacy Glassworks. Photo by Baylor Spears/Minnesota Reformer. Now that Minnesota has legalized hemp-derived THC products as of July 1, proponents of full legalization are activating a new resource in the political battle over the green plant’s future: customers.
newsfromthestates.com
State can’t stop move to hand-counting paper ballots, so attempts to regulate it
Republican Secretary of State candidate and 2020 election denier Jim Marchant in March urging Nye County to switch to hand-counted paper ballots. (Screengrab of Nye County Commission meeting) Ahead of Nye County’s planned switch to hand-counting paper ballots, an idea borne from conspiracy theories around mass voting fraud that officials...
newsfromthestates.com
Montgomery leaders hope the next governor takes fresh approach to toll lanes project
Montgomery County leaders have never been keen on Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to add variably-priced toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and I-270. Now, with Hogan set to leave the State House in January — and many elements of the project yet to be nailed down — county officials are increasingly optimistic that Maryland’s next governor will take office with the power to steer congestion relief efforts in a new direction.
newsfromthestates.com
Teacher retention woes, Beasley’s “go everywhere” strategy, and tighter rules for partisan poll-observers: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
newsfromthestates.com
Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair
Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana farmers adopting more cover crops, but more still needed
The process soon will begin on the next farm bill - which ranges from crop supports and nutrition programs to climate change and wildlife. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Indiana reported a record number of cover crops this year to help absorb nutrients and reduce runoff, but scientists and environmental activists say more should be done to help improve water quality locally and regionally.
newsfromthestates.com
New Jersey joins multistate effort to clean up voter registration data
New Jersey will share voter registration data with more than 30 states as part of an effort to improve the accuracy of voter rolls. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) New Jersey will share voter registration data with more than 30 other states as part of a multistate cooperative to improve the accuracy of voter rolls.
newsfromthestates.com
Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse
The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
newsfromthestates.com
How EV charging efforts could shape the future of Michigan recreation and industry
An electric vehicle charges at a public station, July 2020. | Sarah Vogelsong/States Newsroom. While Michiganders pack into their cars to take in the state’s natural beauty and automakers pledge to invest billions in electric vehicles, efforts to support EVs in Michigan could change the way residents travel and play.
newsfromthestates.com
Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics
Ribbon cutting for Lithium Americas’ Lithium Technological Development Center in Reno in July. Attendees included Brian Sandoval, University of Nevada, Reno president; Jonathan Evans, Lithium Americas CEO; Gov. Steve Sisolak; Littlestar Abel, member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe; Maria Anderson, Lithium Nevada’s community relations manager; and members of the tribe and Lithium Americas’ staff. (Lithium Americas press photo)
newsfromthestates.com
Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say
The view on May 12, 2021 looking upstream at the ten foot diameter riveted steel outlet conduit, and adjacent manifold pipes. Reservoir releases through the control tower were reported by Big Lost River Irrigation District personnel to be 255 cubic feet per second on this day, as documented in a 2021 Idaho Department of Water Resources dam inspection record. (Courtesy of the Idaho Department of Water Resources)
newsfromthestates.com
Over 600,000 seedlings planted in Idaho’s Packer John State Forest
A worker helps plant seedlings in Idaho's Packer John State Forest. (Courtesy of the Idaho Department of Lands) After receiving nearly $300,000 from a grant through the Arbor Day Foundation, the Idaho Department of Lands was able to plant 610,300 new trees over 2,000 acres in the Packer John State Forest in Valley County.
