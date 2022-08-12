ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UT San Antonio

Move-in Days at UTSA kicks off the college experience for many students

AUGUST 15, 2022 — This week, thousands of new and returning Roadrunners arrive on campus to move into their new nests during UTSA Move-In Days. Roughly 3,300 students will move into Alvarez Hall, Chisholm Hall, Guadalupe Hall, Chaparral Village and Laurel Village, which are owned and operated by UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

Campus Services helps make each Roadrunner’s journey a success

AUGUST 15, 2022 — As more than 34,000 new and returning UTSA students get ready for the new academic year, Campus Services is here to provide important resources to help each of them succeed on their Roadrunner journey. Campus Services enhances the quality of campus life for students, faculty,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

Roadrunner Days key to welcoming returning and new students to UTSA

AUGUST 15, 2022 — Roadrunner Days returns this fall with a lineup of new and traditional events to welcome students back to campus. The annual celebration takes place over the first couple of weeks—commencing a few days before the start of classes and concluding with the first football game of the 2022 season. The events are designed to connect students to campus resources, create opportunities to meet new people, and introduce students to more UTSA traditions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Garces trades the diamond for the courtroom

Vanessa Garces, Texas A&M University-San Antonio softball’s senior outfielder, will forgo her extra season of eligibility to attend law school in spring 2023, with the intention to go into criminal defense. She has narrowed down her choices to St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas at Austin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PLANetizen

San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential

A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Ted Cruz, Military Exercises: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

When we compile our weekly roundup of most-read news stories, we sometimes get an inkling that a certain item will strike enough of a chord with the public to end up on top. This week, we correctly predicted exactly what story would be: a yarn about the former head of the Republican National Committee urging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to "Just sit the hell down, please" after his over-the-top speechifying at the CPAC conference.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

