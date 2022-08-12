Read full article on original website
UT San Antonio
Move-in Days at UTSA kicks off the college experience for many students
AUGUST 15, 2022 — This week, thousands of new and returning Roadrunners arrive on campus to move into their new nests during UTSA Move-In Days. Roughly 3,300 students will move into Alvarez Hall, Chisholm Hall, Guadalupe Hall, Chaparral Village and Laurel Village, which are owned and operated by UTSA.
UT San Antonio
Campus Services helps make each Roadrunner’s journey a success
AUGUST 15, 2022 — As more than 34,000 new and returning UTSA students get ready for the new academic year, Campus Services is here to provide important resources to help each of them succeed on their Roadrunner journey. Campus Services enhances the quality of campus life for students, faculty,...
UT San Antonio
Roadrunner Days key to welcoming returning and new students to UTSA
AUGUST 15, 2022 — Roadrunner Days returns this fall with a lineup of new and traditional events to welcome students back to campus. The annual celebration takes place over the first couple of weeks—commencing a few days before the start of classes and concluding with the first football game of the 2022 season. The events are designed to connect students to campus resources, create opportunities to meet new people, and introduce students to more UTSA traditions.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's North East ISD banned more books than any other Texas school district, report shows
NEISD — which drew criticism from both the ACLU and its own teacher's union for launching a controversial review of reading material late last year — also banned the most number of books, the analysis shows. According to the report, NEISD reviewed 431 books for appropriateness and ended...
El Chaparral remains a family affair 50 years strong in San Antonio
El Chaparral has been serving San Antonio since the 1970s.
mesquite-news.com
Garces trades the diamond for the courtroom
Vanessa Garces, Texas A&M University-San Antonio softball’s senior outfielder, will forgo her extra season of eligibility to attend law school in spring 2023, with the intention to go into criminal defense. She has narrowed down her choices to St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas at Austin.
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)
San Antonio had a record hot summer. The city manager offered to help, but it was not enough to help residents. Up to this point, not much has happened since the city adopted SA Climate Ready: A Pathway to for Climate Action and Adaption three years ago.
Prospect Parlor, San Antonio's first all-women barbershop, tattoo spot
Where you can get a haircut and new ink all in one place.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
KSAT 12
Giant African Spurred Tortoise visits SA park, but no one knows how it got there
SAN ANTONIO – A North Side park had a very unlikely visitor early last week -- a 50-pound African Spurred Tortoise -- and it’s still unclear how it got there. According to San Antonio Animal Care Services, Walter O’ Hare, the tortoise in question, was found by a few Good Samaritans on Aug. 7 while taking a stroll along Phil Hardberger Park.
San Antonio Burritos Bites: Back to Los Balito's for breakfast
It's like a breakfast taco, but bigger, in case you didn't know.
PLANetizen
San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential
A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
yolotx.com
The World’s Steepest Dive Coaster | Six Flags Fiesta Texas | San Antonio
Are you ready? The World’s Steepest Dive Coaster is now open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is San Antonio’s newest thrill-ride and the park’s newest villain. With a 270-degree zero-g roll and speeds up to 60mph, this 21-passenger coaster peaks at 150ft in...
San Antonio Current
Ted Cruz, Military Exercises: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
When we compile our weekly roundup of most-read news stories, we sometimes get an inkling that a certain item will strike enough of a chord with the public to end up on top. This week, we correctly predicted exactly what story would be: a yarn about the former head of the Republican National Committee urging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to "Just sit the hell down, please" after his over-the-top speechifying at the CPAC conference.
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
National Night Out has a new name in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — National Night Out is getting a new name and a new focus in San Antonio and the police department wants neighbors to know more about the effort to build safer communities. That's why they are hosting a free event at Public Safety Headquarters Saturday from 9...
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
SAISD welcomes new dual-language teachers from Latin American countries, cuts down on dual-language deficit
SAN ANTONIO — Just a week away from meeting her students, Ana Perez spent Thursday organizing school supplies into cubbies lining the walls. Everything for her is new and overwhelmingly exciting: the small corner library, the new school supplies, even the small curtain on the door window brings a smile to her face.
