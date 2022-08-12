At last Saturday’s Bash at the Beach Jamboree at West Brunswick High School, Whiteville topped New Hanover 20-14 in their preseason scrimmage game. The regular season kicks off this Friday night when North Brunswick comes to town for the Wolfpack’s non-conference home opener. Kickoff is at 7:30pm at Legion Stadium. If you can’t make it to the game, WTXY in Whiteville will be broadcasting the game live on Kool103.9FM and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. The pregame show starts at 7:10pm with Vinny Pagano & Frankie Burney calling the action.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO