Cincinnati CityBeat
11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 19-21)
The 34th-annual Black Family Reunion features a weekend-long event that "unites communities and highlights the strengths and values of the Black Family," per a description. Using this year's theme of "Bold & Beautiful," programming includes special speakers, live musical acts, a festival, a parade, a job fair and a Sunday morning prayer service. A bulk of the events — including the festival — take place at Sawyer Point, but Thursday's job fair takes place at the Hard Rock Casino; Friday's breakfast, featuring keynote speaker and local community advocate Iris Roley, takes place at Fountain Square; and the parade steps off from Avondale Town Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring Grand Marshal Orlando Chapman. Saturday's festival at Sawyer Point includes food, fun, activities, health screenings, vendor booths and a concert from Raheem DeVaughn. Sunday's fest features a prayer service and music from Earnest Pugh and The Clark Sisters. Aug. 18-21. Free admission. Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Downtown, myblackfamilyreunion.org.
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant to temporarily close while undergoing transformation
CINCINNATI — One of downtown Cincinnati's newest restaurants is temporarily closing its doors so it can transform and reopen as a new concept. Rosie's Cocktails & Pies will close for indoor dining on Aug. 24 while the team works to transform the space, reopening in September as Rosie's Italian.
Cincinnati CityBeat
34th Annual Black Family Reunion Includes Job Fair, Live Music, Cultural Festival and More This Weekend
Live entertainment, keynote speakers, health services and more take place this weekend as part of Cincinnati’s annual Black Family Reunion event. Now in its 34th year, the widely attended event will be held Aug. 18-21. Events will take place throughout the city from Sawyer Point Park to Fountain Square to Avondale. All events are free and open to the public. The four-day event is presented by UC Health.
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
wvxu.org
ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR
The restrictions impact a large portion of Main Street in OTR, stretching from Liberty Street south until Central Parkway, and some will last until the end of the year.
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
Fox 19
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
thexunewswire.com
1530 William Howard Taft
Incredible Value in Walnut Hills - move right in - Fully rehabbed 3 story house on a great street in East Walnut Hills. 3rd floor can be used as BR or playroom. House rehabbed within past 4 years with new furnace, flooring, kitchen update, etc. Within walking distance of the Desales corner with all of the new development happening.
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
wvxu.org
Investment companies in Cincinnati's single-family home market crowd out families, some say
Is homeownership increasingly becoming the domain of large investment organizations? The issue has received increasing scrutiny in the past few months, especially in Greater Cincinnati. Earlier this month, The Port President and CEO Laura Brunner testified before Congress on the impact so-called real estate investment trusts are having here in...
And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!. Fiona’s little brother is officially named Fritz, the zoo announced on Monday. The hippo team chose between Fritz or Ferguson after narrowing down 90,000 possible names for the baby hippo last week. “We received some really...
thexunewswire.com
1616 Pelham Place,
1616 Pelham Pl #2 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has new flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, central air, and has on and off street parking!! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
thexunewswire.com
Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!
This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
cincinnatimagazine.com
According to Employers, It Seems Like No One Ever Wanted to Work in Cincinnati
You hear it all the time these days, “No one wants to work anymore.” You may notice that this complaint is usually voiced by employers who do not want to increase wages, offer better benefits or improve working conditions. Cincinnati employers have been complaining about an allegedly lazy...
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
