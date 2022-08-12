Read full article on original website

Kenneth Claxton Smith
Kenneth Claxton Smith 55, of Whiteville passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Columbus Regional Healthcare. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

James Michael Pringle, III
James Michael Pringle, III, 70, of Bay Blossom Lane, Bolton, NC, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon.

Georgia Vernell Melvin
Georgia Vernell “Joyce” Melvin, 62, of 301 West Second Street, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced soon.

Henry Holmes, Jr.
Henry Oliver Holmes, Jr., 70, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home. He was born March 1, 1952, in Horry County, the son of the late Henry Oliver Holmes and Mary Gertrude (Stevens) Holmes. Henry was a lifetime member of Loris Masonic Lodge #205 and worked for Winn...

William Cedell Beatty
William Cedell Beatty, 75, 11642 Hwy. 87 E. Council, NC died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. Survivors- his wife, Violet Beatty of the home, two sons, William Beatty, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Cornelius Beatty of Raleigh, NC, three sisters, Marva Denkins(Vander) of Riegelwood, NC, Belveria Webbs and Bernistine Grange(Derrick) both of Council, NC, two brothers, Gene Beatty(Thedosian) and Harry Beatty(Debra) both of Council, NC, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson.

Sadie M. (Clarida) Marley
Sadie M. Marley 81, of Whiteville, NC entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Tabor Commons Assisted Living Facility, Tabor City, NC. She was the daughter of the late Mr. John Thomas Clarida and Mrs. Rhoda Bellamy Clarida of Nakina, NC; Mrs. Sadie was also preceded in by by one sister, Ms. Linda Clarida.

Deputies and Doughnuts
Columbus County Deputy Paul Carrano met Junior Deputy Gage and K-9 Tuffy at Dunkin Donuts in Whiteville this past Friday. Deputy Carrano purchased Junior Deputy Gage a doughnut in celebration of the unofficial “Give a Deputy a Donut Day”. Junior Deputy Gage and K-9 Tuffy enjoyed their doughnut but had to leave for a special assignment at an unspecified location.

Lake Resident Hopes to ‘Conquer Chiari’
Christy Lewis Harrelson loves Halloween, but last year on Oct. 29, 2021, the Lake Waccamaw resident had brain surgery due to a condition called Chiari Malformation. Instead of missing the holiday, she reached out to the public to see if they would celebrate with her a few days ahead of time.

Whiteville Looks Good at Bash at the Beach
At last Saturday’s Bash at the Beach Jamboree at West Brunswick High School, Whiteville topped New Hanover 20-14 in their preseason scrimmage game. The regular season kicks off this Friday night when North Brunswick comes to town for the Wolfpack’s non-conference home opener. Kickoff is at 7:30pm at Legion Stadium. If you can’t make it to the game, WTXY in Whiteville will be broadcasting the game live on Kool103.9FM and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. The pregame show starts at 7:10pm with Vinny Pagano & Frankie Burney calling the action.

Stolen Dog Heading Home to Cornhusker State
Detectives searching for stolen property found some furry contraband that will soon be heading to his rightful home. Gus the Yorkie dog was turned over to investigators while they were looking for stolen property at 29 Cedar St., Hallsboro. Joshua Alan Henrikson, 37 and Kaley Henrikson, 35, were arrested Aug. 5 on fugitive warrants from Cass County, Nebraska. The couple allegedly took silver, a firearm and Gus, then fled to Hallsboro, the sheriff’s office said.

County Schools Hope for $40m Grant
County school leaders are hoping that the third time is the charm for a $40 million dollar grant application. Commissioners gave the school system the nod Monday night to apply for a needs-based grant from the state that would fund the largest school in the county, if the grant is approved.

Wildfire Slowly Coming Under Control
Forest Service crews from Columbus County are among those attacking the Juniper Road Two wildfire in Pender County. The fire apparently ignited from a lightning strike in the Holly Shelter Game Lands Aug. 9, Phillip Jackson of the N.C Forest Service said. The fire quickly spread since Pender is considered abnormally dry in the state Drought Monitor. Strong winds from offshore pushed the flames as well.

Cocaine Dealer Headed for Prison
A latecomer to the narcotics sweep that led to multiple arrests in 2019 has been sentenced to 29 to 53 months in prison. Justin Emmanuel “Waldo” McKvian, 32, was convicted of sale and delivery of cocaine, and possession for sale and delivery of the drug. A jury handed down the verdict Aug. 10.
