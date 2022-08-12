Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
“Usyk does the same thing again” to Joshua says Barry McGuigan
By Craig Daly: Former world champion Barry McGuigan thinks Anthony Joshua has a “great chance” of avenging his loss to Oleksandr Usyk next Saturday, but he feels that in the back of his mind, we’ll see a repeat of what happened to AJ last time. The second...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Figueroa Jr. vs Lipinets This Saturday Live On Showtime®
In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua: “If Oleksandr wasn’t a lefty I would have smoked him”
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua believes that he would have beaten Oleksandr Usyk “100%” if he weren’t a southpaw last September. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he must make adjustments when he fights southpaws because they’re a “nightmare” for him. It’s unclear why Joshua...
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte to fight in November, wants Joshua, Usyk, Fury or Joyce!
By Charles Brun: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte states that he plans on being involved in a “big fight” in November when he returns to the ring for the first time since being knocked out in six rounds by WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last April.
BoxingNews24.com
Peter Fury favors Usyk to defeat Joshua
By Charles Brun: Peter Fury says he favors Oleksandr Usyk to repeat with another victory over Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Although Peter isn’t counting Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) out in the fight, he feels it’s going to be tough for him to get the victory unless he “changes many things.”
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Joshua – Usyk 2 Public Workout
Don’t miss Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua take to the ring in Jeddah for the Public Workout as Saturday’s Rage On The Red Sea draws closer. Usyk quares off with Joshua on August 20 in Saudi Arabia. The fight will take place indoors at King Abdullah Sports City Arena, part of Jeddah’s stunning King Abdullah Sports City which has hosted various international sports and entertainment events including football, WWE and boxing.
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II broadcast live on DAZN next Saturday, August 20th
By Adam Baskin: Next Saturday’s rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will be broadcast live on DAZN on August 20th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk vs. Joshua II will be shown on DAZN in 190+ markets around the world. DAZN will be the platform that gets the enviable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez fighting next on Dec.10th at MSG
By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez says he’ll be fighting next on December 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York following his seventh round technical knockout of Pedro Campa at 140 last Saturday night in Las Vegas. Former four-belt lightweight champion Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) wants to fight for...
BoxingNews24.com
Amanda Serrano added to Joyce vs Parker Card
UNIFIED FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD champion and women’s boxing superstar Amanda Serrano will bid to add another world championship belt to her collection when she takes on the IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud at the AO Arena, Manchester on 24 September. The fight will be promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with Most Valuable Promotions.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr: “Benn doesn’t know what it’s like to fight at this level”
By Brian Webber: Chris Eubank Jr. says he expects Conor Benn to fight cautiously early on against him in their 157-lb catchweight fight on October 8th because he’s never fought at “this level” before. Not only is Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) moving up in weight ten pounds...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr says Usyk is a difficult guy for Joshua to beat
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr. hinted this week that he believes Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Anthony Joshua in their rematch on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Ruiz says he’d like to fight Usyk after he defeats Luis Ortiz on September 4th. There’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Johnny Nelson says he’d have beaten Usyk
By Sam Volz: Former WBO cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson threw fuel on the fire today by saying that he’d have beaten unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if the two had fought during his day in the 1990s to 2005. Nelson had already created a lot of noise with his...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner pulls out of Omar Figueroa Jr fight due to mental health problems
By Sam Volz: Adrien Broner has pulled out of his fight this Saturday, August 20th, against Omar Figueroa Jr, saying that he has mental health issues right now that he has to deal with. Broner vs. Figueroa Jr was supposed to headline this Saturday night on Showtime from the Seminole...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk not revealing strategy for Joshua rematch
By Brian Webber: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he’s not going to reveal what his game plan is for his rematch with challenger Anthony Joshua on Saturday. Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) does plan on coming in heavier for this fight than his previous one last September, in which he weighed 221 lbs. It’s questionable whether Usyk needed to pack on weight for the second fight with Joshua, given his success last time.
BoxingNews24.com
Preview: Broner vs Figueroa
By Brad Marchetti: Saturday, August 20th welterweight contender Adrien Broner will return from an 18-month layoff to face top-30 veteran Omar Figueroa Jr. in a scrap that could make or break the career of either fighter. Broner vs Figueroa betting odds for the 12-rounder from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida has the popular Broner instilled as a -200 betting favorite with 80 of the action on the favorite.
BoxingNews24.com
Spence vs. Crawford is “50-50 fight” says Chris Algieri
By Jim Calfa: Chris Algieri says the way that Terence Crawford has grown into the welterweight division puts him on the same level as three-belt unified champion Errol Spence Jr. As such, Algieri says Spence-Crawford is a “50-50 fight” in his mind right now. Algieri feels that Spence’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk: “I think I’m going to fight him [Tyson Fury]”
By Brian Webber: Oleksandr Usyk is confident that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will agree to fight him for the undisputed championship after he takes care of Anthony Joshua this Saturday night in their rematch. Three-belt unified champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) doesn’t believe what some boxing fans are saying...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia Refuses To Stop The Cap
By Vince D’Writer: The urban use of the word “cap” or the phrase “stop the cap,” refers to an individual who is a liar. Ryan Garcia is a very talented boxer, but the 24-year-old lightweight contender is developing a bad habit of providing the boxing public with an excessive amount of cap.
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith: “Beterbiev will have to fight me” if I beat Mathieu Bauderlique next Saturday
By Barry Holbrook: Former WBA 168-lb champion Callum Smith will be looking to force unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to face him when he battles Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs) next Saturday, August 20th in a WBC 175-lb title eliminator at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. It’s a...
Comments / 1