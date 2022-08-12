ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Figueroa Jr. vs Lipinets This Saturday Live On Showtime®

In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Peter Fury favors Usyk to defeat Joshua

By Charles Brun: Peter Fury says he favors Oleksandr Usyk to repeat with another victory over Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Although Peter isn’t counting Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) out in the fight, he feels it’s going to be tough for him to get the victory unless he “changes many things.”
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Joshua – Usyk 2 Public Workout

Don’t miss Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua take to the ring in Jeddah for the Public Workout as Saturday’s Rage On The Red Sea draws closer. Usyk quares off with Joshua on August 20 in Saudi Arabia. The fight will take place indoors at King Abdullah Sports City Arena, part of Jeddah’s stunning King Abdullah Sports City which has hosted various international sports and entertainment events including football, WWE and boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez fighting next on Dec.10th at MSG

By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez says he’ll be fighting next on December 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York following his seventh round technical knockout of Pedro Campa at 140 last Saturday night in Las Vegas. Former four-belt lightweight champion Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) wants to fight for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Amanda Serrano added to Joyce vs Parker Card

UNIFIED FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD champion and women’s boxing superstar Amanda Serrano will bid to add another world championship belt to her collection when she takes on the IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud at the AO Arena, Manchester on 24 September. The fight will be promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with Most Valuable Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr says Usyk is a difficult guy for Joshua to beat

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr. hinted this week that he believes Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Anthony Joshua in their rematch on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Ruiz says he’d like to fight Usyk after he defeats Luis Ortiz on September 4th. There’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Johnny Nelson says he’d have beaten Usyk

By Sam Volz: Former WBO cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson threw fuel on the fire today by saying that he’d have beaten unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if the two had fought during his day in the 1990s to 2005. Nelson had already created a lot of noise with his...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk not revealing strategy for Joshua rematch

By Brian Webber: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he’s not going to reveal what his game plan is for his rematch with challenger Anthony Joshua on Saturday. Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) does plan on coming in heavier for this fight than his previous one last September, in which he weighed 221 lbs. It’s questionable whether Usyk needed to pack on weight for the second fight with Joshua, given his success last time.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Preview: Broner vs Figueroa

By Brad Marchetti: Saturday, August 20th welterweight contender Adrien Broner will return from an 18-month layoff to face top-30 veteran Omar Figueroa Jr. in a scrap that could make or break the career of either fighter. Broner vs Figueroa betting odds for the 12-rounder from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida has the popular Broner instilled as a -200 betting favorite with 80 of the action on the favorite.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Spence vs. Crawford is “50-50 fight” says Chris Algieri

By Jim Calfa: Chris Algieri says the way that Terence Crawford has grown into the welterweight division puts him on the same level as three-belt unified champion Errol Spence Jr. As such, Algieri says Spence-Crawford is a “50-50 fight” in his mind right now. Algieri feels that Spence’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk: “I think I’m going to fight him [Tyson Fury]”

By Brian Webber: Oleksandr Usyk is confident that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will agree to fight him for the undisputed championship after he takes care of Anthony Joshua this Saturday night in their rematch. Three-belt unified champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) doesn’t believe what some boxing fans are saying...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia Refuses To Stop The Cap

By Vince D’Writer: The urban use of the word “cap” or the phrase “stop the cap,” refers to an individual who is a liar. Ryan Garcia is a very talented boxer, but the 24-year-old lightweight contender is developing a bad habit of providing the boxing public with an excessive amount of cap.
COMBAT SPORTS

