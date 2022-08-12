By Brian Webber: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he’s not going to reveal what his game plan is for his rematch with challenger Anthony Joshua on Saturday. Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) does plan on coming in heavier for this fight than his previous one last September, in which he weighed 221 lbs. It’s questionable whether Usyk needed to pack on weight for the second fight with Joshua, given his success last time.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO