The owner of a luxury high-rise on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue is asking a court to order a tenant to stop egging her neighbors’ doors. The New York Post reports that residents of two units on the 37th floor of the skyscraper asked to be moved to different apartments after Yan Li was allegedly caught on video hurling raw eggs at their pads. Police were called to investigate but Li reportedly slammed her door in their faces. In court papers, the owners say they “cannot reasonably re-rent these apartments while [this] conduct is ongoing,” and they want Li to pay $260,000 in damages.Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO