Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Egg-Hurling Tenant Wreaks Havoc at Luxury NYC High-Rise
The owner of a luxury high-rise on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue is asking a court to order a tenant to stop egging her neighbors’ doors. The New York Post reports that residents of two units on the 37th floor of the skyscraper asked to be moved to different apartments after Yan Li was allegedly caught on video hurling raw eggs at their pads. Police were called to investigate but Li reportedly slammed her door in their faces. In court papers, the owners say they “cannot reasonably re-rent these apartments while [this] conduct is ongoing,” and they want Li to pay $260,000 in damages.Read it at New York Post
Comments / 0