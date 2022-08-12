Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man sentenced to 30 years for threatening to kill President Biden
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Monday for sending threatening emails to KOTV Channel 6 directed at President Joseph Biden, unnamed members of the Congress and their families. John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. In...
Oklahoma officials react to growing threats aimed at FBI
There have been no threats reported at the FBI's Oklahoma City field office in the last week, but they are still paying attention to the increased hate aimed at the agency.
Election 2022: Runoffs in key Oklahoma races on August ballot
The primary election in June came down to the wire in some races — and just close enough in others to warrant a runoff vote.
Sheriff: Bomb detonated in dumpster near Parsons Courthouse
Sheriff Darren Einhinger confirms a person detonated a bomb near the courthouse in Parsons, Kansas.
kmuw.org
Wichita activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA — A Wichita anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the Kansas Republican Assembly,...
Kansas abortion recount moves forward
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially on. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119, 664 were received on Monday. Nine counties will be recounted, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford. The recount will have […]
Schmidt’s campaign pivots to denounce governor’s record on Kansas public education
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt says K-12 students suffered academically and with mental health issues under Gov. Laura Kelly's leadership. The post Schmidt’s campaign pivots to denounce governor’s record on Kansas public education appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
kggfradio.com
Arrest is Made After Explosion in Parsons
An arrest is made after a bomb goes off in Parsons. At around 5:00am yesterday morning, an individual set off an improvised explosive device in a dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons. Labette County Sheriff's officers watched surveillance video and observed a white male placing the device in the dumpster.
Hand recount in Kansas treasurer race downsized, vote gap widens
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The winner of the race for Kansas State Treasurer has yet to be decided as new developments have come forward in the recent recount request from one of the contenders. Sen. Caryn Tyson requested an official hand recount of the vote last week. She is in a tight race against her […]
ktbb.com
Alaska uses ranked-choice voting for first time in special election with Sarah Palin
(WASHINGTON) -- On Tuesday, for the first time, Alaska voters will use ranked-choice voting -- and it'll be for a special general election to fill the state's only House seat following the death of Republican Rep. Don Young. Three candidates advanced from a crowded special primary in June: Sarah Palin,...
ktbb.com
Texas voters weigh in on November midterm elections in new poll
EAST TEXAS — The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler released a new poll Sunday that asked Texas voters their thoughts about the November midterm elections, including the race between Gov. Abbott and Beto O’Rourke, and other issues affecting the state. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is maintaining a modest lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the race for Texas governor. According to the new poll, Abbott has a 7-point cushion over O’Rourke, unchanged from a similar survey in May.
OK woman waives preliminary hearing in meth baby case
JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County woman who used methamphetamine prior to giving birth waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Sueanna Raylee George, 26, of Jay is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with child neglect. She is free on $40,000 bail and was ordered to return to court on Jan. 30 […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Charged in Largest Fentanyl Bust in Tulsa Police Department History: Officials
An Oklahoma man faces drug trafficking charges after being found in possession of various drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin earlier this month, police in Oklahoma said. Tulsa police said this marks the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history. According to police, the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Supulpa Woman Faces Trial in Washington County for Multiple Counts
Michelle Lucas of Supulpa was in the Washington County court on Friday, August 12 to face charges on three misdemeanors and a hold from the State of Missouri for charges similar to those in Oklahoma. Lucas is accused of identity theft and using the false identity to obtain credit to...
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
Rogers Co. helps Kansas man get back on his feet after arrest
A Kansas man is working towards bettering his life with the help of the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and First United Methodist Church in Claremore.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family told authorities it wasn’t unusual for Anna Marie Baldwin to go weeks or even months without checking in. So when a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake found skeletal remains near the Turkey Point Area, no one immediately reached out thinking it could be her.
Oklahoma agency regulating company’s handling of hand sanitizer following large fire in Chickasha
The Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality is regulating how a company handles hand sanitizer following a large fire that destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Center.
KWCH.com
Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
