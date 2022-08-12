ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man sentenced to 30 years for threatening to kill President Biden

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Monday for sending threatening emails to KOTV Channel 6 directed at President Joseph Biden, unnamed members of the Congress and their families. John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. In...
Bartlesville, OK
kmuw.org

Wichita activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote

TOPEKA — A Wichita anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the Kansas Republican Assembly,...
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas abortion recount moves forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially on. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119, 664 were received on Monday. Nine counties will be recounted, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford. The recount will have […]
KANSAS STATE
KOCO

COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant

KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
kggfradio.com

Arrest is Made After Explosion in Parsons

An arrest is made after a bomb goes off in Parsons. At around 5:00am yesterday morning, an individual set off an improvised explosive device in a dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons. Labette County Sheriff's officers watched surveillance video and observed a white male placing the device in the dumpster.
PARSONS, KS
ktbb.com

Texas voters weigh in on November midterm elections in new poll

EAST TEXAS — The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler released a new poll Sunday that asked Texas voters their thoughts about the November midterm elections, including the race between Gov. Abbott and Beto O’Rourke, and other issues affecting the state. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is maintaining a modest lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the race for Texas governor. According to the new poll, Abbott has a 7-point cushion over O’Rourke, unchanged from a similar survey in May.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Charged in Largest Fentanyl Bust in Tulsa Police Department History: Officials

An Oklahoma man faces drug trafficking charges after being found in possession of various drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin earlier this month, police in Oklahoma said. Tulsa police said this marks the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history. According to police, the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit...
TULSA, OK
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family told authorities it wasn’t unusual for Anna Marie Baldwin to go weeks or even months without checking in. So when a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake found skeletal remains near the Turkey Point Area, no one immediately reached out thinking it could be her.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery

Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
WICHITA, KS

