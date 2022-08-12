Read full article on original website
Related
Tommy Dorfman said she would have transitioned earlier if not for '13 Reasons Why'
Dorfman, who came out as trans last year, said she may have transitioned sooner if she hadn't been cast in "13 Reasons Why," in which she played a cisgender male, gay character.
How the team behind Netflix's 'Untold' reframed the Manti Te'o girlfriend hoax
Co-creator Maclain Way spoke with CNN about Netflix's "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist," which explores the Manti Te'o catfishing saga.
NFL・
Kristin Chenoweth's bleeped 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer stuns Steve Harvey
Kristin Chenoweth managed to leave host Steve Harvey speechless after she got "Wicked" on a recent episode of "Celebrity Family Feud."
Viola Davis to star in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Viola Davis has been cast as a villain in "The Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
RELATED PEOPLE
Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy "Master P" Miller.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday, saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forever young, beautiful and scandal-free: The rise of South Korea's virtual influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising -- and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
Anne Heche death: Woman who owns house actor crashed into shares ‘devastated’ response
The woman whose house Anne Heche crashed into has responded to news of the actor’s death.It was announced by Heche’s family on Friday (12 August) that Heche, who was in a coma, had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Hours later, they revealed she was “legally dead according to California law”, but was being kept on life support while a match could be found for organ donation. Heche’s life support was switched off on Sunday (14 August).Heche’s fatal injuries were sustained after she lost control of her Mini Cooper and drove into...
Wolfgang Petersen, director of 'Das Boot' and 'Air Force One,' dead at 81
Wolfgang Petersen, the Oscar-nominated director of films like "Das Boot" and "Air Force One," died on August 12, his spokesperson, Michelle Bega from Rogers & Cowan/PMK, told CNN. He was 81.
Ben Affleck set to celebrate his 50th birthday with his new bride
Ben Affleck has had a very big year with reason to celebrate as he turns 50 on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Younger viewers shun traditional TV channels as 90% opt for streaming services
Ofcom says viewers aged 16 to 24 spend just 53 minutes a day on average watching broadcast TV
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in connection with 2021 shooting incident, Los Angeles DA says
The rapper was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm
Solange will compose an original score for the New York City Ballet
Solange, the singer whose work spans everything from film to fashion, will take her talents to the world of dance, composing an original score for the New York City Ballet.
Ezra Miller, 'The Flash' star, seeking treatment for mental health issues
Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film "The Flash," is seeking treatment for matters related to mental health, according to a statement Miller provided to CNN through a representative.
'I died and came back': Survivor gives first interview since WH lightning strike
ABC’s “Good Morning America” spoke to Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, the sole survivor of a lightning strike in front of the White House on August 4th.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0