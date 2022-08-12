Read full article on original website
The 49 best movie insults of all time, from Avengers to Scarface
Movie insults have been a part of cinema since the very beginning. Despite the changing face of film over the decades, scriptwriters will always relish the opportunity to let their characters speak awful words they could never get away with in real life.The truth is, everybody loves a movie insult. A well-timed put-down can make any film more memorable, regardless of genre. Knowing where to find the best examples of insults can be an overwhelming task. There are the obvious – the ones whose quotability ensured a film’s legendary status – but dig deep, and there are an entire...
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated 1990s action gem finally finds the praise it deserves
Plenty of action movie fans will swear by the 1990s being the finest decade the genre has ever seen, but due to the fact there was so much quality content on offer, plenty of unsung and overlooked gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks when viewers throw on their rose-tinted nostalgia glasses and cast an eye back at the cream of the crop, and it wouldn’t be a disservice to list Executive Decision among the more forgotten favorites.
CNBC
'Avatar,' Spider-Man and Star Wars return to the big screen as summer box office winds down
Disney and Sony are rereleasing "Rogue One," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avatar" in domestic theaters in the coming weeks. The rereleases come as the box office ticket sales are down 30% compared to 2019 and there is 30% less product in movie theaters. Not only is there space on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie enthusiasts share not their favorite films, but their favorite scenes
Cinephiles are filing down films to find their favorites scenes of all time. Redditor alkjgf112 is responsible for this nuanced discussion. They asked r/movies “What is your favorite sequence/scene in a movie?” in addition to providing several of their own picks: the trippy ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey; when the Droogs beat Alex and dunk his head in a water trough in A Clockwork Orange; Jack threatening a bat-wielding Wendy in The Shining; and the third impact in The End of Evangelion, which the Redditor puts above the others because it’s the “single most memorable thing [they] have seen on a screen and it still is.”
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday, saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
Nicki Minaj Samples Rick James and Reveals Her Inner ‘Super Freaky Girl’ on New Song
Nicki Minaj is unleashing her inner raunchy side on her new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” released Friday. The track, which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” wastes no time living up to the title, with the opening verses playing over the ubiquitous riff from the throwback track that inspired it. “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the dick up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me...
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
Viola Davis to star in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Viola Davis has been cast as a villain in "The Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
AOL Corp
Zachary Quinto stunned to discover 'Star Trek' connection to his great-grandfather
On Sunday's season finale of Who Do You Think You Are?, Zachary Quinto was stunned to discover a Trekkie connection he has to his maternal great-grandfather, P.J. McArdle. Quinto decided to boldly go where no Quinto has gone before, as journeyed to discover his ancestral history. And while he knew his great-grandfather McArdle held some sort of political position, due to the fact that the P.J. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh, Pa., is named after him, Quinto didn't know too much beyond that.
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House
In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which movies are going to become smash hits and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his 70s fame.
Forever young, beautiful and scandal-free: The rise of South Korea's virtual influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising -- and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
wegotthiscovered.com
Middle-earth dwellers try and salvage the few positives from ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy
Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy remains one of the most monumental achievements in filmmaking, with the director delivering three back-to-back classics that combined to form one of the greatest big screen sagas ever told, and each installment ended up dripping in critical and commercial acclaim. Sadly, The Hobbit was little more than a pale imitation.
