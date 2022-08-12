Read full article on original website
William A Juchnewich
4d ago
Sad person who can’t even manage a city from all the crime and violence!
Reply(3)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox40jackson.com
New York to house migrants, homeless in famed Times Square hotel
New York City will be converting a famed luxury hotel into a shelter for homeless people and migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a Tuesday report. The hotel, Row NYC, sits right in Times Square and will have an undisclosed number of floors devoted to the shelter, according to the New York Post. Staffers at the hotel say negotiations are ongoing, but the refit is likely to be done within the next two months.
Washington Examiner
List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city
New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
Arizona Republican secretary of state nominee kept 'Treason Watch List' and posted about stockpiling ammunition on Pinterest
The Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona is a self-proclaimed member of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers who repeatedly shared anti-government conspiracies and posts about stockpiling ammunition on social media.
Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat
Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bolton 'saddened' that Giuliani named target of Georgia investigation
CNN’s John Berman talks to former National Security Adviser John Bolton about prosecutors naming Rudy Giuliani as a target of the Georgia 2020 presidential election probe and what that means for former President Donald Trump.
5 things to know for August 16: Primaries, Gas prices, Air travel, Recalls, Ukraine
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
6 things to watch in Wyoming and Alaska elections
Former President Donald Trump's campaign to purge the Republican Party of his opponents could reach its most dramatic moment of the 2022 midterm election cycle on Tuesday in Wyoming.
Liz Cheney falls to Trump-backed challenger in Wyoming GOP primary, CNN projects
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the most ardent Republican critic of former President Donald Trump in Congress, will lose her primary to Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman, CNN projects.
RELATED PEOPLE
Colorado judge says Jenna Ellis must appear before 2020 election scheme grand jury probe
A judge in Colorado said on Tuesday that Jenna Ellis, an attorney who represented Donald Trump during and after the 2020 election, must appear before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating the former President's election schemes.
Former prosecutor accused of raping a sleeping woman in NYC hotel: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former lawyer is accused of raping a woman while she slept in a Manhattan hotel room nearly five years ago, authorities said Tuesday. Adam Foss, 42, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges in New York State Supreme Court in connection to the October 2017 attack, according to […]
Palin: McCain's presidential campaign had 'shackles on me'
CNN’s John King and the Inside Politics panel weigh in on Sarah Palin’s attempt at a political comeback in the Alaska House race.
politicsny.com
NYC’s women of color electeds feel excluded, silenced at Gracie Mansion heritage events
On Aug. 10, an often overlooked group of elected officials — Dominican women, from state and local politicians to those who are first in several city industries — said they felt further invisible and invalidated at an event intended to celebrate the progress that New York’s leading Dominican community has made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to follow Tuesday's primary elections
It's primary election day in Wyoming and Alaska.
Florida judge to hold hearing Thursday on request to unseal Mar-a-Lago affidavit
The federal magistrate judge who approved the Mar-a-Lago search warrant will hold a hearing Thursday at the court in Florida to discuss requests to unseal investigators' probable cause affidavit, which the Justice Department has opposed releasing.
More water cuts as the US adjusts to the climate crisis
The fear-inducing climate change stories are coming with more frequency and intensity. The big lesson from this summer should be that we don't have to wait for the effects of climate change. They're happening now with floods, wildfires and the drying out of the Western US.
Man accused of bringing weapons to vote counting center after 2020 election arrested for trespassing at US Capitol on January 6
A man who is accused of bringing weapons to a Pennsylvania vote counting center after the 2020 presidential election was arrested Tuesday for allegedly illegally trespassing at the Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
National Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan
NEW YORK -- One of the city's biggest celebrations of Latino pride is back.Sunday's National Dominican Day Parade was a much-needed celebration for the community, marking 40 years of the tradition that brings culture to New York City, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.The parade returned to the city fully in person for the first time in three years. It took its usual route up Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, but this year with a special new meaning."It's amazing being here, the people, the environment, it's a whole new beginning. Three years without being here, now we're back and now we're back to...
Oklahoma governor delays Richard Glossip's execution until December
Oklahoma's governor on Tuesday ordered that the scheduled September execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip be delayed until December -- a move that Glossip's attorneys, who argue he's innocent, say will allow an appellate court to consider a new hearing.
thecentersquare.com
'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats
(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 23