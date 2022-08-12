NEW YORK -- One of the city's biggest celebrations of Latino pride is back.Sunday's National Dominican Day Parade was a much-needed celebration for the community, marking 40 years of the tradition that brings culture to New York City, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.The parade returned to the city fully in person for the first time in three years. It took its usual route up Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, but this year with a special new meaning."It's amazing being here, the people, the environment, it's a whole new beginning. Three years without being here, now we're back and now we're back to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO