Afghan and Vietnam were job security for the military. No strategic reason to stay involved in either conflict. Painful as it may have been to ‘lose a war,’withdrawal was the right thing to do in both cases.
can someone explain to me what good came out of all the money that was wasted in Afghanistan they're right back where they started from in the beginning now it's going to be worse every politician that had something to do with sending our money and resources to Afghanistan should be held responsible should be tried for treason all that money could have been spent right here in the US where it was needed🇺🇸
Pete. as a veteran and Christian soldier our boots stay on the ground until all friendlies are out Biden blew that
Related
The Taliban wants women in Afghanistan to wear a Niqab. That isn't really happening
Father of Marine killed in Afghanistan withdrawal: This was the cost of our deal with Taliban
No one has been held accountable for the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal
House GOP report accuses Biden of knowingly misleading public about Afghanistan exit
RELATED PEOPLE
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas veteran shot down in Vietnam on 7 years as POW at 'Hanoi Hilton' prison camp: 'You keep faith'
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
A Nuclear War Could Starve Billions, But One Country May Be Safer Than The Rest
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke
Female Kurdish commander who ‘saved American lives’ killed by Turkish drone strike
'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women
Did U.S. Chop Up al Qaeda Boss With Terrifying Top Secret Spinning Blades?
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 15