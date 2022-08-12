Zoë Kravitz is looking back on the comments she made about Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars. Following the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards, The Batman actor took to social media and shared a photo of herself on the red carpet wearing a pink dress and captioned the photo with: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” In a second post with a photo from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kravitz’s caption once again alluded to the encounter between Smith...

CELEBRITIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO