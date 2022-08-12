ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Zoë Kravitz Reflects On Backlash Over Comments About Will Smith’s Slap At The Oscars: “It’s A Scary Time To Have An Opinion”

Zoë Kravitz is looking back on the comments she made about Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars. Following the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards, The Batman actor took to social media and shared a photo of herself on the red carpet wearing a pink dress and captioned the photo with: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” In a second post with a photo from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kravitz’s caption once again alluded to the encounter between Smith...
