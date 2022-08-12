Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday, saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum give rare insight into their relationship
Zoë Kravitz is grateful her directorial debut brought Channing Tatum into her life. The 33-year-old artist co-wrote her upcoming film “Pussy Island” which stars her now-boyfriend Tatum and Naomi Ackie. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, she revealed why he was her “first choice.” ...
Zoë Kravitz Reflects On Backlash Over Comments About Will Smith’s Slap At The Oscars: “It’s A Scary Time To Have An Opinion”
Zoë Kravitz is looking back on the comments she made about Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars. Following the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards, The Batman actor took to social media and shared a photo of herself on the red carpet wearing a pink dress and captioned the photo with: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” In a second post with a photo from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kravitz’s caption once again alluded to the encounter between Smith...
Wolfgang Petersen, director of 'Das Boot' and 'Air Force One,' dead at 81
Wolfgang Petersen, the Oscar-nominated director of films like "Das Boot" and "Air Force One," died on August 12, his spokesperson, Michelle Bega from Rogers & Cowan/PMK, told CNN. He was 81.
44 Famous People Who Have Surprisingly Huge Net Worths, Like They Are Very, Very Rich
If anyone on this list wants to pay off my student loans, I'd be grateful!
Kristin Chenoweth's bleeped 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer stuns Steve Harvey
Kristin Chenoweth managed to leave host Steve Harvey speechless after she got "Wicked" on a recent episode of "Celebrity Family Feud."
How the team behind Netflix's 'Untold' reframed the Manti Te'o girlfriend hoax
Co-creator Maclain Way spoke with CNN about Netflix's "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist," which explores the Manti Te'o catfishing saga.
Ben Affleck set to celebrate his 50th birthday with his new bride
Ben Affleck has had a very big year with reason to celebrate as he turns 50 on Monday.
Solange will compose an original score for the New York City Ballet
Solange, the singer whose work spans everything from film to fashion, will take her talents to the world of dance, composing an original score for the New York City Ballet.
