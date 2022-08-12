ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public health to host three mobile vaccine clinics in August

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 4 days ago
Entire families can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in one setting

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will host three mobile vaccine clinics in August where they will provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses to community members. This marks the first time an entire family—including children as young as six months—can get vaccinated in one setting at a SLO County Mobile Vaccine Clinic. Vaccine doses will be available while supplies last for community members who are 6 months old and above.

The clinics will be held at Oak Park in Paso Robles, Lillian Larsen in San Miguel, and Nipomo Library in Nipomo

Health officials urge community members to get fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to protect themselves and their families. This is especially important as we head into the back-to-school season and ahead of a potential fall/winter surge, according to public health.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A-Town Daily News

Sewage and potable water released into creek due to leak

Volume of water and sewage has not been determined but is in excess of 10,000 gallons. – On Monday, a large volume of potable water and sewage was released in the vicinity of Broad Street and Ramona Drive in San Luis Obispo, due to a break in an 11-inch potable water main. Potable water entered a section of exposed and open sewer line currently under construction. A mixture of potable water and sewage overflowed from the sewer system and entered Garden Creek, a tributary of San Luis Obispo Creek.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
