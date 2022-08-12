Read full article on original website
2022 New York State Family History Conference
The NYSFHC Pass is available for $374 for general admission, $285 for NYG&B members, and includes in-person attendance in Albany, September 8th through 10th, and full access to NYSFHC @ Home, September 12th through October 17th. The NYSFHC @ Home Pass is available for $189 for general admission, $145 for...
Salvaging What Can’t Be Saved: Deconstruction, Salvage & Sustainability
The Preservation League of New York State will host “Salvaging What Can’t Be Saved: Deconstruction, Salvage & Sustainability,”a virtual program set for Thursday, August 18th. In thinking about how to build a more sustainable future, the preservation of our historic buildings needs to be prioritized. But when...
Contested History of American Patriotism
When we talk about patriotism in America, we tend to mean one form: the version captured in shared celebrations like the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. But that celebratory patriotism is just one of several distinct forms: celebratory, the communal expression of an idealized America; mythic, the creation of national myths that exclude certain communities; active, acts of service and sacrifice for the nation; and critical, arguments for how the nation has fallen short of its ideals that seek to move us toward that more perfect union.
