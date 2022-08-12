Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Slab BBQ & Beer location opening soon in South Austin
The Notorious P.I.G. sandwich has pulled pork, mustard coleslaw and backyard red barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) A new location of Slab BBQ & Beer is opening in late September at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. The barbecue spot already has three locations in Austin. Slab BBQ & Beer...
travelnoire.com
5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX
Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Austin 2022
Austin, although it has an image of being a barbeque and tex-mex capital of the world, it is not a one-trick pony. The capital city of Texas has advanced beyond smoky brisket and queso dip, adding a bevy of globally inspired innovations to its delectable culinary scene. Visitors now can eat contemporary takes on traditional South Asian dishes, omakase prepared using smokehouse grilling methods, and Texas-sized portions of French cuisine.
Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US
Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.
thetexastasty.com
13 Best Restaurants at the Domain in Austin, Texas
One of the best parts of living in Austin, Texas, is that every neighborhood is unique. Each holds a defining characteristic that makes it special and offers its residents great food, entertainment, and housing. The restaurants at the Domain, Austin are known as a go-to and we love it for its excellent and diverse options.
fox26houston.com
Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip
CONROE, Texas - FOX 26 is dedicated to shedding a light on the thousands of missing people in the Greater Houston area. A Conroe family is desperate for answers after their loved one vanished on his way back from a road trip to Austin. 32-year-old Timothy Perez drove to Austin,...
Tesla plans to open fourth Austin showroom with $1.5M project
Construction is expected to finish in February 2023.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
KVUE
These Texas dog park bars are among the best in the U.S., report says
TEXAS, USA — What could be more fun than enjoying some drinks and food with your friends on the weekend?. How about add dogs to the mix? "Dog park bars" have become more popular over the years, and four spots in Texas have been named by Yelp as "must visits."
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin
Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
travelswithelle.com
20 Awesome Day Trips From Austin, Texas
Austin is already known to be a ton of fun to visit. If you’re the type who’s open to venturing out of the city, a whole new world awaits you!. Truly, you’ll be surprised at how much there is to see and do in this area of Texas. Whether you’re interested in exploring history, checking out amazing scenery, or enjoying a bit of adventure, Texas has got you covered.
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Scuba diver reunites man with UT class ring after it was lost in Lake Travis
Saturday, Valintin made the trip from Houston to be reunited with his UT class ring.
Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental
AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
Austin man breaks world record for fastest trip to all 50 states
Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
American, JetBlue cutting nonstop routes from Austin airport
Bucking the recent trend of expansion, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are cancelling or suspending nonstop routes out of Austin.
do512.com
Round Rock Premium Outlets
Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
KVUE
Camping with KVUE: Asking the Hutto Hippos why they have the best nickname
The Hutto Hippos are proud of the nickname. Here's why they think it's the best one around.
2 firefighters injured at northwest Austin apartment fire
AFD said the fire started on a second-floor balcony and spread to the attic.
