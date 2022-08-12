ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Struggling Electric-Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Major Change

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47L8Vo_0hEuSt8V00

Nikola (NKLA) , the electric- and hydrogen-truck producer, is making a change and not just any change.

The company, which says it is "driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today," has once again taken an important decision to reinforce its credibility with investors.

Chief Executive Mark Russell will step down on Jan. 1 and will be succeeded by Michael Lohscheller, who joined Nikola last February, a recent news release says.

Lohscheller will also join the board immediately and Russell will remain a director.

Third CEO in Less Than Three Years

Lorscheller is a 20-year veteran of the auto industry. He notably was CEO of the German brand Opel -- which until 2017 was a subsidiary of General Motors (GM) . At Opel, he supervised the company's transition to electrification.

And according to Nikola, in his six months as Russell's lieutenant, he performed impressively.

"In his six months since joining our company, Michael has continued to bring an increased sense of urgency, high level of accountability, improved lines of communication and accelerated decision-making to Nikola Motor," Nikola Chairman Steve Girsky said.

"We believe that same standard of excellence and operational and commercial expertise will benefit the company's vehicle and energy infrastructure vision."

Lorscheller is Nikola's third CEO in less than three years.

This change comes as Nikola tries to deal with supply-chain issues that are holding back the production of its semi trucks.

The covid-19 pandemic has completely disrupted supply chains, resulting in a shortage of chips and other parts needed to assemble vehicles. Russia's war in Ukraine also contributed to soaring raw-material prices, which increased all auto makers' production costs.

But one of the problems also affecting Nikola the most is a management crisis. Trevor Milton, the founder, was indicted in 2021 and accused of lying and misleading investors. This scandal had led to his departure: He was succeeded by Russell in June 2020.

Russell then had the difficult mission of stabilizing the company. And he downgraded Nikola's ambitions.

"On behalf of our board and management team, we want to thank Mark for navigating Nikola through a critical chapter and playing a key role in positioning us for our next phase of growth," Girsky said.

Former GM Executives at the Helm

With the posting of Lorscheller as CEO, Nikola is now run by GM alumni.

Indeed, Girsky was the president of the European arm of General Motors when Lohscheller ran Opel.

The company produces Tre battery-electric trucks. And it is also developing a hydrogen-fuel-cell electric semi truck, the Tre FCEV, with a range of as much as 500 miles and a refuel time of under 20 minutes. That configuration would enable it to carry freight over longer distances.

The start of regular production of the Tre FCEV is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

In the second quarter, Nikola produced 50 Nikola Tre BEVs and delivered 48 of those to dealers. The figures were mixed as the company foresees 50 to 60 units to be produced and 50 to 60 Tre Bevs to be delivered.

The electric truck maker also raised $200 million. It had $842 million in cash at the end of the second quarter, up from $794 million at the end of Q1.

Since the release of the second-quarter results on Aug. 4, Nikola shares are down about 16%. The shares are down 32% since January.

The company, which was founded in 2014, went public in May 2021 by merging with a special-purpose-acquisition company, or SPAC.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Russell
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Gm#Auto Industry#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#German#Opel#Nikola Motor
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Interesting Engineering

Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?

This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy