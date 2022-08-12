Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
docwirenews.com
Stroke Risk Factors Despite Anticoagulation in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
Using data from the GLORIA-AF registry, researchers evaluated the incidence and risk factors for residual adverse events in patients with atrial fibrillation. Lead author Wern Yew Ding and colleagues identified several predictive variables for ischemic stroke and ultimately judged that, despite use of anticoagulation therapy, patients with atrial fibrillation remain at high risk for complications.
ajmc.com
Kidney Function Linked With Parkinson Disease Risk in Patients With T2D
Korean patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who had reduced levels of estimated glomerular filtration rate and/or proteinuria, 2 hallmarks of diabetic kidney disease, had a greater risk of developing Parkinson disease. Reduced kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may increase the risk of developing Parkinson disease...
neurologylive.com
Future Relapse Remission in Multiple Sclerosis Impacted by Retinal Layer Thinning
The impact of retinal thinning was higher when using GCIPL rather than pRNFL thinning as it explained more of the variance in relapse remission. Recently published data of patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) showed that incomplete remission of relapses following optic neuritis (ON) were associated with retinal layer thinning, more significantly from macular ganglion cell and inner plexiform layer (GCIPL).1.
NIH Director's Blog
PKD1 and PKD2 mRNA cis-inhibition drives polycystic kidney disease progression
Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), among the most common human genetic conditions and a frequent etiology of kidney failure, is primarily caused by heterozygous PKD1 mutations. Kidney cyst formation occurs when PKD1 dosage falls below a critical threshold. However, no framework exists to harness the remaining allele or reverse PKD1 decline. Here, we show that mRNAs produced by the noninactivated PKD1 allele are repressed via their 3'-UTR miR-17 binding element. Eliminating this motif (Pkd1∆17) improves mRNA stability, raises Polycystin-1 levels, and alleviates cyst growth in cellular, ex vivo, and mouse PKD models. Remarkably, Pkd2 is also inhibited via its 3'-UTR miR-17 motif, and Pkd2∆17-induced Polycystin-2 derepression retards cyst growth in Pkd1-mutant models. Moreover, acutely blocking Pkd1/2 cis-inhibition, including after cyst onset, attenuates murine PKD. Finally, modeling PKD1∆17 or PKD2∆17 alleles in patient-derived primary ADPKD cultures leads to smaller cysts, reduced proliferation, lower pCreb1 expression, and improved mitochondrial membrane potential. Thus, evading 3'-UTR cis-interference and enhancing PKD1/2 mRNA translation is a potentially mutation-agnostic ADPKD-arresting approach.
Nature.com
Neurofibromatosis type 2 with mild Pierre-Robin sequence showing a heterozygous chromosome 22q12 microdeletion encompassing NF2 and MN1
Pierre-Robin sequence (PRS) is a rare, congenital defect presenting with micrognathia, glossoptosis, and airway obstruction with variable inclusion of a cleft palate. Overlapping PRS with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a syndrome caused by a chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including NF2. We describe a patient with severe early-onset NF2 overlapping with PRS that showed micrognathia, glossoptosis, and a mild form of cleft palate. We detected a de novo chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including MN1 and NF2 in the patient. Previous cases of overlapping PRS and NF2 caused by the chromosome 22q12 microdeletions showed severe NF2 phenotypes with variable severity of cleft palate and microdeletions of varying sizes. Genotype-phenotype correlations and comparison of the size and breakpoint of microdeletions suggest that some modifier genes distal to MN1 and NF2 might be linked to the cleft palate severity.
Science Focus
Hormone secreted by fat cells could be used to treat liver tumours, mice study shows
The finding could lead to a treatment for the most common form of liver cancer. According to estimates by the British Liver Trust, around one in six people in the UK have early stage non-alcohol related fatty liver disease (NAFLD) – a condition linked to being overweight or obese.
MedicalXpress
New prognostic marker discovered for multiple sclerosis severity
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
Channel 3000
Role of Genetics Studied in Rheumatoid Arthritis Development
TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Genetic predisposition is increased across patients with pre-rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marc P. Maurits, from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined whether established genetic predictors for...
Nature.com
Effect of prior thyroid cancer on survival of primary liver cancer: a study based on the SEER database
To explore the effect of prior thyroid cancer on the survival of primary liver cancer (PLC). Eligible PLC patients were selected from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database during 2004"“2016. Propensity score matching (PSM) was used to create a highly comparable control group that PLC patients without prior thyroid cancer. All PLC patients were divided into three groups based on the survival information: (1) PLC-specific death; (2) death due to other causes; (3) alive. The effect sizes were presented by the corresponding hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI). Totally, 142 PLC patients with prior thyroid cancer and 1420 PLC patients without prior thyroid cancer were included. During the follow-up period, 714 (45.71%) PLC patients died of liver cancer while 638 (40.85%) PLC patients were alive. Median survival time for PLC patients was 11.00Â months, respectively. PLC patients with prior thyroid cancer have a lower risk of death (HR"‰="‰0.64; 95% CI: 0.48"“0.86). Subgroup analyses stratified by gender displayed the similar relation in female patients with PLC. Prior thyroid cancer may be a protective factor for liver cancer death in PLC patients, especially in female patients.
Nature.com
KCNK3 inhibits proliferation and glucose metabolism of lung adenocarcinoma via activation of AMPK-TXNIP pathway
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is a primary histological subtype of lung cancer with increased morbidity and mortality. K+ channels have been revealed to be involved in carcinogenesis in various malignant tumors. However, TWIK-related acid-sensitive potassium channel 1 (TASK-1, also called KCNK3), a genetic member of K2P channels, remains an enigma in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD). Herein, we investigated the pathological process of KCNK3 in proliferation and glucose metabolism of LUAD. The expressions of KCNK3 in LUAD tissues and corresponding adjacent tissues were identified by RNA sequencing, quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction, western blot, and immunohistochemistry. Gain and loss-of-function assays were performed to estimate the role of KCNK3 in proliferation and glucose metabolism of LUAD. Additionally, energy metabolites of LUAD cells were identified by targeted metabolomics analysis. The expressions of metabolic molecules and active biomarkers associated with AMPK-TXNIP signaling pathway were detected via western blot and immunofluorescence. KCNK3 was significantly downregulated in LUAD tissues and correlated with patients' poor prognosis. Overexpression of KCNK3 largely regulated the process of oncogenesis and glycometabolism in LUAD in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistic studies found that KCNK3-mediated differential metabolites were mainly enriched in AMPK signaling pathway. Furthermore, rescue experiments demonstrated that KCNK3 suppressed proliferation and glucose metabolism via activation of the AMPK-TXNIP pathway in LUAD cells. In summary, our research highlighted an emerging role of KCNK3 in the proliferative activity and glycometabolism of LUAD, suggesting that KCNK3 may be an optimal predictor for prognosis and a potential therapeutic target of LUAD.
Nature.com
Cortical inhibition in neurofibromatosis type 1 is modulated by lovastatin, as demonstrated by a randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial
Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) is associated with GABAergic dysfunction which has been suggested as the underlying cause of cognitive impairments. Previous intervention trials investigated the statins' effects using cognitive outcome measures. However, available outcome measures have led to inconclusive results and there is a need to identify other options. Here, we aimed at investigating alternative outcome measures in a feasibility trial targeting cortical inhibition mechanisms known to be altered in NF1. We explored the neurochemical and physiological changes elicited by lovastatin, with magnetic resonance spectroscopy and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Fifteen NF1 adults participated in this randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial (Clinicaltrials.gov NCT03826940) composed of one baseline and two reassessment visits after lovastatin/placebo intake (60Â mg/day, 3-days). Motor cortex GABA+ and Glx concentrations were measured using HERMES and PRESS sequences, respectively. Cortical inhibition was investigated by paired-pulse, input"“output curve, and cortical silent period (CSP) TMS protocols. CSP ratios were significantly increased by lovastatin (relative: p"‰="‰0.027; absolute: p"‰="‰0.034) but not by placebo. CSP durations showed a negative correlation with the LICI 50Â ms amplitude ratio. Lovastatin was able to modulate cortical inhibition in NF1, as assessed by TMS CSP ratios. The link between this modulation of cortical inhibition and clinical improvements should be addressed by future large-scale studies.
Nature.com
Modified risk-stratified sequential treatment (subcutaneous rituximab with or without chemotherapy) in B-cell Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD) after Solid organ transplantation (SOT): the prospective multicentre phase II PTLD-2 trial
The prospective multicentre Phase II PTLD-2 trial (NCT02042391) tested modified risk-stratification in adult SOT recipients with CD20-positive PTLD based on principles established in the PTLD-1 trials: sequential treatment and risk-stratification. After rituximab monotherapy induction, patients in complete remission as well as those in partial remission with IPI"‰<"‰3 at diagnosis (low-risk) continued with rituximab monotherapy and thus chemotherapy free. Most others (high-risk) received R-CHOP-21. Thoracic SOT recipients who progressed (very-high-risk) received alternating R-CHOP-21 and modified R-DHAOx. The primary endpoint was event-free survival (EFS) in the low-risk group. The PTLD-1 trials provided historical controls. Rituximab was applied subcutaneously. Of 60 patients enrolled, 21 were low-risk, 28 high-risk and 9 very-high-risk. Overall response was 45/48 (94%, 95% CI 83"“98). 2-year Kaplan"“Meier estimates of time to progression and overall survival were 78% (95% CI 65"“90) and 68% (95% CI 55"“80) "“ similar to the PTLD-1 trials. Treatment-related mortality was 4/59 (7%, 95% CI 2"“17). In the low-risk group, 2-year EFS was 66% (95% CI 45"“86) versus 52% in the historical comparator that received CHOP (p"‰="‰0.432). 2-year OS in the low-risk group was 100%. Results with R-CHOP-21 in high-risk patients confirmed previous results. Immunochemotherapy intensification in very-high-risk patients was disappointing.
healio.com
All high-grade noninvasive bladder cancer should be regarded as high risk, study suggests
13% of patients with high-grade, high-risk nonmuscle-invasive tumors did not respond to bacillus Calmette-Guérin therapy, compared with 14% of those with high-grade, intermediate-risk tumors and none of those with intermediate-risk, low-grade tumors. Researchers found no significant differences among risk groups with respect to OS, time to disease recurrence, time...
Salt Substitutes Lower Blood Pressure, Risk of Premature Death: Study
Salt substitutes tend to contain more potassium, needed for healthy muscles and nerves.
BBC
Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging
People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
