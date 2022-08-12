Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is a primary histological subtype of lung cancer with increased morbidity and mortality. K+ channels have been revealed to be involved in carcinogenesis in various malignant tumors. However, TWIK-related acid-sensitive potassium channel 1 (TASK-1, also called KCNK3), a genetic member of K2P channels, remains an enigma in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD). Herein, we investigated the pathological process of KCNK3 in proliferation and glucose metabolism of LUAD. The expressions of KCNK3 in LUAD tissues and corresponding adjacent tissues were identified by RNA sequencing, quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction, western blot, and immunohistochemistry. Gain and loss-of-function assays were performed to estimate the role of KCNK3 in proliferation and glucose metabolism of LUAD. Additionally, energy metabolites of LUAD cells were identified by targeted metabolomics analysis. The expressions of metabolic molecules and active biomarkers associated with AMPK-TXNIP signaling pathway were detected via western blot and immunofluorescence. KCNK3 was significantly downregulated in LUAD tissues and correlated with patients' poor prognosis. Overexpression of KCNK3 largely regulated the process of oncogenesis and glycometabolism in LUAD in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistic studies found that KCNK3-mediated differential metabolites were mainly enriched in AMPK signaling pathway. Furthermore, rescue experiments demonstrated that KCNK3 suppressed proliferation and glucose metabolism via activation of the AMPK-TXNIP pathway in LUAD cells. In summary, our research highlighted an emerging role of KCNK3 in the proliferative activity and glycometabolism of LUAD, suggesting that KCNK3 may be an optimal predictor for prognosis and a potential therapeutic target of LUAD.

