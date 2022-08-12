ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

94.3 The Point

NJ weather: Not much rain in sight, temps just below normal

We had been watching a storm system with great anticipation for early this week. With 80 percent of New Jersey classified as "abnormally dry" or worse, we really need some serious rain. Soon. Unfortunately, that area of low pressure has developed farther south and will track farther east than anticipated....
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 The Point

Smokey truck fires snarls NJ Turnpike traffic

Truck fires in two different locations on the New Jersey Turnpike caused a delay of over 5 miles Tuesday morning. Black smoke billowed into the air from the southbound outer lanes south of Exit 7A for Route 195 in Chesterfield around 10 a.m. when a dump truck caught fire, according to State Police. Traffic slowed in both the inner and outer lanes while fire crews worked to put out the fire.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

After pressure, NJ to end COVID-19 mandate for schools, state workers

Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
EDUCATION
94.3 The Point

Owning a new car in NJ may make your wallet cry, according to AAA

The cost of owning and operating a new car this year is draining our wallets. The average cost to own and operate a vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 or $894 per month, a considerable increase from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666 or $805.50 per month, according to AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” study.
CARS
94.3 The Point

How much it costs to buy a home warranty in New Jersey

That home insurance policy you're carrying doesn't cover you when your air conditioning system decides to blow in the middle of summer, or a major kitchen appliance breaks down out of nowhere. But a home warranty likely would — you just have to put out more money in order to...
RETAIL
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

