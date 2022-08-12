Read full article on original website
Consumers Energy to test emergency siren system Thursday morning on Muskegon River
Just a heads up for those residents living in Mecosta and Newaygo Counties. Consumers Energy announced the emergency public warning siren systems near its Rogers, Hardy and Croton hydroelectric generating plants on the Muskegon River will be tested on Thursday, August 18, at about 9 a.m. The test will include...
Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter
40-2201658 @ 6:34am 300 block N Warren Tamper w/Property. Someone took the call rings and tied them to the fishing platforms. 40-2201659 @ 10:55am 1000 block N Fourth Assist to Sparta PD with locating juveniles. A child custody issue. 40-2201660 @ 11:37am 400 block S Third Suspicious. Director found pictures...
Karen Lee Guiney, 45, of Big Rapids
Karen Lee Guiney, 45, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born August 6th, 1977, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Roger and Mary Kay (Sherry) Guiney. Karen grew up in Pine Ridge subdivision and attended Big Rapids Public Schools throughout her K-12 career. She was a hardworking, diligent student who eventually graduated at the top of her class in 1995. Karen studied accounting at Western Michigan University and graduated in 1999. She later earned an MBA from Central Michigan University. Karen began her accounting career at Crowe Chizek in Grand Rapids. While she worked for several firms throughout her career, she spent the majority of it working for Roger Guiney, C.P.A.
