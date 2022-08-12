Karen Lee Guiney, 45, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born August 6th, 1977, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Roger and Mary Kay (Sherry) Guiney. Karen grew up in Pine Ridge subdivision and attended Big Rapids Public Schools throughout her K-12 career. She was a hardworking, diligent student who eventually graduated at the top of her class in 1995. Karen studied accounting at Western Michigan University and graduated in 1999. She later earned an MBA from Central Michigan University. Karen began her accounting career at Crowe Chizek in Grand Rapids. While she worked for several firms throughout her career, she spent the majority of it working for Roger Guiney, C.P.A.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO