Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters

Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun

Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023

OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
Ludacris in Atlantic City, NJ Nov 11, 2022 – presale code

A Ludacris pre-sale password is available below!! During this presale everyone who has the password has the chance to buy presale tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to personally see Ludacris’s show in Atlantic City, NJ!. Here is what we know about the...
Atlantic City, NJ-area Boxer Ready for Pro Debut

ATLANTIC CITY - As a sixth-year member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Justin Figueroa is intimately familiar with the dangers of deep water. "I'm working this summer on Kentucky Avenue, which is one of our busiest beaches," Figueroa said. "With the jetties and currents, it can be dangerous if you're not careful."
This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.

Camden, New Jersey is home to one of the most popular inline roller skating rinks in the Delaware Valley; Millennium Skate World. Located two minutes from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Millennium serves as a space for family and friends to hang out and “come and get their roll on.”
Pink Talking Fish Play ‘Dark Side’ in its Entirety in Atlantic City

Pink Talking Fish played an incredible after party at The Tropicana after Phish on August 6 in Atlantic City, including a full performance of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. The crowd-pleasing set featured Phish favorites like a “Sneaking Sally” encore and Talking Heads favorites like “Life During Wartime” as well as a nod to Bruce Springsteen’s, “Born to Run.”
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

