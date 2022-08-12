Read full article on original website
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
6abc
Anne Heche's childhood friend recalls memories living in Ocean City: 'We did everything together'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Anne Heche - the Emmy Award-winning actress who lost her life in a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, California. Heche spent a portion of her early childhood at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City where her...
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died Sunday...
Toms River, NJ women turning delicious culinary ideas into reality at JG Desserts bakery
If you bake it, they will come. Or, in the case of JG Desserts bakery in the Silverton section of Toms River, if they bake it, you will definitely want to come and try everything. We all have that sweet tooth and want to treat ourselves or maybe pick something...
Yum! The Best Ice Cream Sundaes in Ocean County, New Jersey
So I am thinking this may be a very cool, and tasty, summer challenge. How about trying the TOP 5 best ice cream sundaes in Ocean County? We have the TOP 5 spots for delicious summer treats in Ocean County for you to sample. Maybe we call it the "Ocean...
L’Osteria Owner Wants to Wow Toms River, NJ With a New Culinary Experience
Francesco Barbarossa hopes to show Ocean County what "real Italian food" is. Last week, I told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria opening soon in Toms River. Today, I got the chance to speak with the owner, Francesco Barbarossa, who was very excited about his plans to bring "a different culinary experience" to Ocean County.
Aggressive Seagull Problem Needs To Be Addressed By Beach Haven, NJ Business
I encountered an unexpected problem when visiting Beach Haven recently. Have you ever visited the Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club in Beach Haven?. They have a beautiful pool, restaurants, outdoor bars, outdoor dining areas and direct access to the beach. It is beautiful. However, when my friends and I...
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun
Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
Boat hits land and throws 3 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Three people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat, operated by John P. Boyle III, 58, of Bedminster with 8 people on board ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m.
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, which...
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023
OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
tmpresale.com
Ludacris in Atlantic City, NJ Nov 11, 2022 – presale code
A Ludacris pre-sale password is available below!! During this presale everyone who has the password has the chance to buy presale tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to personally see Ludacris’s show in Atlantic City, NJ!. Here is what we know about the...
Six Flags Great Adventure In Jackson, NJ Bringing Back Fan Favorite With A Twist
Back in May of this year, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson announced that they would be getting rid of their annual meal plan. Those who signed up would get two meals per day, one snack and unlimited drinks for just $200 per year. When numbers were crunched, it turns out it was costing the public approximately $.50 per meal.
Atlantic City, NJ-area Boxer Ready for Pro Debut
ATLANTIC CITY - As a sixth-year member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Justin Figueroa is intimately familiar with the dangers of deep water. "I'm working this summer on Kentucky Avenue, which is one of our busiest beaches," Figueroa said. "With the jetties and currents, it can be dangerous if you're not careful."
phl17.com
This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.
Camden, New Jersey is home to one of the most popular inline roller skating rinks in the Delaware Valley; Millennium Skate World. Located two minutes from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Millennium serves as a space for family and friends to hang out and “come and get their roll on.”
NYS Music
Pink Talking Fish Play ‘Dark Side’ in its Entirety in Atlantic City
Pink Talking Fish played an incredible after party at The Tropicana after Phish on August 6 in Atlantic City, including a full performance of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. The crowd-pleasing set featured Phish favorites like a “Sneaking Sally” encore and Talking Heads favorites like “Life During Wartime” as well as a nod to Bruce Springsteen’s, “Born to Run.”
