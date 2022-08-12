ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nets' Kevin Durant spotted working out with Sixers' James Harden

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Over the weekend disgruntled superstar Kevin Durant was spotted backstage at a Travis Scott concert with former teammate James Harden, and the two were seen together once again as they had a private workout session.

NBC Philadelphia correspondent John Clark found a video posted on Tik Tok that allegedly showed the two stars working out on the hardcourt. The video is not in English and hasn’t been translated yet but the two were spotted in Barcelona.

Earlier this week it was reported that high-up executives in the Philadelphia 76ers front office were gaining interest in trading for the former MVP.

This comes days after ESPN insider Frank Isola reported that Durant is looking to reunite with Harden.

As the 76ers get deeper in talks with the Brooklyn Nets with interest for Durant, the team will likely ask for a haul of skilled young players, an established All-Star caliber player and a bunch of draft picks.

