‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: Possible Love Interests for Alexander
'Days of Our Lives' hunk Alexander Kiriakis is heating up Salem and attracting the attention of some of the women.
Kristen desperately needs Rolf’s plan to work in order for her to achieve her goals. The mad genius assures her that nothing will go awry. (Admit it, don’t you wish you had a Rolf of your own on call?) There’s no place like home… especially when said residence...
The Heartbreaking Story Of Lani And Eli's First Baby On Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" fans know that drama and romance are the backbones of the soap opera. Over the sudser's more than 55-year run, there have been a plethora of fan-favorite couples. Some couples were short-lived such as Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), per Soaps in Depth and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), per Soap Central. However, others were in it for the long haul and have proven that love truly does conquer all in Salem.
Rafe’s Ready to Let Leo Walk After Chad Hauls Him Into the Station — Until [Spoiler] Arrives as a Witness
From home, Sonny leaves Chad a message about working for Titan. Alex walks up and hears Sonny admit he’s still pissed off at Uncle Vic for hiring his brother without telling him. After he hangs up, Alex asks if he’s mad at him too. Sonny insists he’s not. He just feels disrespected. When Alex argues Victor thought he’d enjoy working with his brother, Sonny scoffs. Alex asks if he has an issue working with him. Sonny just doesn’t appreciate being condescended to by him.
News Roundup: Shocking Blasts from the Past, Old Couples Made New Again and an Un-bear-able Fate!
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
Days of Our Lives Troublemaker Rises From the Dead
It’s official. There are now more zombies wandering around Salem than there are on The Walking Dead. Now, it looks like yet another person will show up and declare that the rumors of their passing were definitely premature as Soap Opera Digest reports that Heather Lindell is set to return as Jan Spears.
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Who Fathered Donna Logan's Son On The Bold And The Beautiful?
In 2008, actor Texas Battle began portraying the role of Marcus Walton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The young man surprised Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) at Storm Logan's funeral by dressing up as a cater waiter and presenting her with a birth certificate that stated she was his mother (via Soap Central). A shocked Donna admitted that she had given him up for adoption as a teenager, and the two began to form a relationship.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Breaks Silence After Show Makes Final Hosting Decision
Upon hearing the good news about the Jeopardy! hosting situation for next season, Ken Jennings is speaking out. As you can tell, Jennings headed over to Twitter and shared his thoughts. Jennings, one of the most prolific champions in show history, will be back along with Mayim Bialik. Jennings would...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
‘American Idol’ Winner Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Return to Social Media After Arrest: VIDEO
American Idol alum Laine Hardy is nearly unrecognizable to his fans as he returns to social media to premiere a new song titled Party I Can Play. In this recent Instagram post, the American Idol star gives us a glimpse of his new look, after a three-month hiatus from the platform.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On The Great Taylor Vs. Brooke Debate
The multifaceted nature of the women of "The Bold and the Beautiful" is what makes the soap opera so compelling. From the writers who create their storylines to the brilliant actresses portraying them, these characters showcase their layers time and time again. Two Los Angeles residents who are proof of that complexity are Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Hogan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
