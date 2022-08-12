Moderate-intensity statin plus ezetimibe is non-inferior to high-intensity statin monotherapy

Read full article on original website
Brain scans may finally reveal why some people are left-handed
Using brain scans of over 3,000 people with left-handedness and scans of almost 30,000 right-handed people, researchers determined the differences between right and left-handed brains. This may have given researchers more of an idea of why some people are left-handed when others aren’t. Researchers linked parts of the brain...
Provision of 1-year mortality data for patients hospitalized with heart failure does not influence clinical decision-making – The REVEAL-HF trial
1. No significant differences in targeted interventions (medication prescription, implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, palliative care referral) occurred between patients with heart failure managed by clinicians with additional prognostic information compared to those without. 2. There was no significant difference in 30-day readmission rates and 1-year mortality between the intervention and control groups.
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
Combined genetic testing of cardiomyopathies and arrhythmias increases diagnostic yield to inform patient management
1. Comprehensive genetic testing for cardiomyopathy and arrhythmia diagnoses improved the ability to detect underlying conditions which may have otherwise not been detected. 2. Combined genetic prognostic information also assisted patients and families in shared decision-making. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Patients diagnosed with nonischemic cardiomyopathies and...
Prasinezumab therapy does not affect Parkinson’s Disease progression
1. Prasinezumab had no meaningful effect on global or imaging measures of Parkinson’s disease progression. 2. Prasinezumab therapy was associated with increased infusion reactions compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Aggregated a-synuclein is a main factor in the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease. Prasinezumab was designed...
