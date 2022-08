Sheriff’s helicopters rescued two hikers who went off the trail in Ice House Canyon early Saturday morning. At 6 a.m., Aug. 13, Paolo Barbosa, a 60-year-old Nuevo resident, Thinzar Htut, 46, of Palmdale, and Ai Tsuiki, 48, of Fontana, began their hike. Htut and Tsuiki fell behind, got lost and eventually ended up going off-trail, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

FONTANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO