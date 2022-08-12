ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech issues apart, Thirsty Ears Festival serves up a wide range of music in relaxed, al fresco setting

Access Contemporary Music kicked off its seventh annual Thirsty Ears Festival Saturday, the city’s only classical music street festival. Wilson Street between Hermitage and Ravenswood was cordoned off for the weekend festival, which features seventeen musical acts on the main stage as well as a host of food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities, and a Dovetail Brewery tent.
