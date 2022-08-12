Read full article on original website
Related
kbnd.com
Sisters Parks And Rec To Expand Childcare Pgm
SISTERS, OR -- Sisters Parks and Recreation plans to expand its childcare program, thanks to new funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Executive Director Jennifer Holland says the $25,000 will help them serve about a third more three to five year olds this school year, "By getting these funds, we’re able to add an additional classroom, which can serve up to 20 more kids, so that those kiddos can be properly prepared as they enter into kindergarten; not only education-wise, but it can also meet that need for families." She tells KBND News the money will be used to recruit and retain new teachers for an additional 3- to 5-year-old classroom, cover start-up costs and possibly create scholarships for needy families, "It’s not only going to let us add that classroom, but it’s going to allow us to add additional staff to support the existing classrooms, so we can take those up to capacity. They were not at capacity last year because of staffing shortages."
kbnd.com
Habitat Townhomes Get Additional Funding
BEND, OR -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity received a $10,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation to fund the construction of eight Watercress Townhomes in Bend. “Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is honored to continue to partner with U.S. Bank in building community though affordable homeownership. When a family has a safe, stable, and affordable home, they experience lasting change that impacts not only generations in their family, but also in our neighborhoods and community. U.S. Bank’s partnership and support enables us to serve more families and widen our impact, and we are grateful,” Mellissa Kamanya, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Grants Management, said in a statement.
kbnd.com
Weekend Fire Closes Hwy 26
MADRAS, OR -- Several pieces of equipment were destroyed in a weekend fire north of Madras. According to Jefferson County Fire & EMS, crews initially responded to a backyard fire on NW Columbia Drive on Saturday, just before 7 p.m. They accessed adjacent properties and formed a fire line. BLM...
kbnd.com
New Armor For K9 Deputy Safety
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County K9 deputies are getting new body armor. Sgt. Jayson Janes says, "We’ve tried different armored vests for our dogs for years, but they were all basically one-size-fits-all; small, medium and large. So, they didn’t work for our dogs because not all dogs are the same size. And they would get raw spots from the vests, and they just didn’t work out." He tells KBND News, "It wasn't until we found this company, K9 Storm, that we found body armor that was actually custom fit for each individual dog. So they could actually wear it and it doesn’t give them rub marks or injuries from wearing the vest all day."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbnd.com
Bend Firefighter Killed In Idaho Plane Crash
YELLOW PINE, ID -- Bend Fire & Rescue issued the following alert Monday afternoon:. Bend Fire & Rescue was struck with the tragic loss of a dedicated member on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash near Yellow Pine, ID. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities. Engineer Harro and his twin brother Mark were returning to Bend from a back-country plane camping trip near McCall, ID. Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif. “This is a devastating loss for our family,” Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley said in a statement, “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
kbnd.com
Bend Considers Changes To Short-Term Rental Code
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend is considering a major change to its short-term rental rules. Senior Planner Pauline Hardie says the goal is to increase housing options and inventory, "One direction from City Council is to propose an exemption to the Bend Development Code, as well as to the operating license that a property owner can use their short-term rental for over 12 months and not lose their short-term rental permit." She tells KBND News, "The City Council is interested in incentivizing short term rental permit-holders to use their property as long-term rentals. And the code today doesn’t really allow that." Currently, a permit-holder must use the unit as a short-term rental at least once every 12 months.
kbnd.com
Bend Elks Hosting Youth Baseball Camp This Week
The Bend Elks couldn’t crack the WCL playoffs but that doesn’t mean Vince Genna Stadium will be empty. The Elks are hosting a youth baseball camp this week from 9 to noon for kids 7-14. The cost is $50 per day or $160 for the whole week. Get details at https://www.bendelks.com/.
kbnd.com
More Arrests In SE Bend Drug Investigation
BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested more suspects in connection with an ongoing drug investigation on Foxborough Lane. Two people were caught during an initial search warrant on August first: 25-year-old Chelsea Kelly and 36-year-old Clayton Kirkey. Hayden Liapes, age 29, was issued a citation and 30-year-old Christine Witham was released pending additional investigation. But, at that time, BPD said one suspect, 27-year-old Erick Kelly, could not be located.
Comments / 0