Read full article on original website
Related
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of August 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of 37000 Meisner Road in reference to a warrant check. Christal Bunner, 41, of Lincoln, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Bunner had a Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility which carried a bond of $500 cash or surety, and a Conditional Release Violation warrant on original charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance which carried no bond. Both warrants originated from Benton County.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER CRASH
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies after an incident in Saline County on August 8. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were checking the area of the Marshall Junction for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Pettis County. A Saline County Deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle and attempted at traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield. The suspect vehicle allegedly traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on northbound U.S. Highway 65, heading toward Marshall City limits. The vehicle also reportedly traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph in Marshall, where it lost control and crashed.
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to 7 years in prison for peddling meth, pot & prescription pills
One of two men arrested earlier this year for distributing methamphetamine in Pettis County pleads guilty. Eric Wissman, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty Monday to delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison. Wissman’s alleged accomplice, John...
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic delayed in Jefferson City due to motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash on Highway 54 delayed traffic for just over half an hour Sunday afternoon. The post Traffic delayed in Jefferson City due to motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Man rescued from truck at flooded Miller County creek
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The rescue happened Tuesday afternoon at a low-water crossing on Saline Road north of Tuscumbia. The man was not hurt but it took crews about two hours to get him and the truck out of the water, said Jason Hendricks with the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
KMZU
Tina man arrested on multiple charges
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A Tina man is arrested for various felony charges during a traffic stop this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 7:24 a.m. in Clay County. Lawrence J. Hart, 40, was arrested for a felony warrant issued from Jefferson City regarding a property damage charge, tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts felony possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/15)
Information taken on a loose goat in the Windsor area; 911 hang up in the 200 blk of NW M highway/HBO; Contact in regards to a prior stolen trailer/ information taken; Animal complaint in the 200 blk of W Fifth St, Montrose/HBO. Follow up at Windsor dog pound in regards...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILS, SFD Driver Recognized by Sedalia Council
Monday night's City Council meeting began with a proclamation and a promotion. Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson read a proclamation conferencing WILS (West Central Independent Living Solutions). The proclamation recognized the 25th anniversary of WILS. According to WILS statistics, 51 percent of the staff at WILS have some type of disability....
Columbia man charged with assault of a man at the Boone County Jail
Columbia man charged after hitting a man on a phone at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with assault of a man at the Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four Injured in Johnson County Accident
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 43-year-old Damon Dunlap of Paris, was at Highway 50 and NW 501 Road around 3:15 p.m., when the driver failed to yield to a westbound 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by 67-year-old Darrell Carter of Warrensburg.
krcgtv.com
UPDATE: One in serious condition after shooting in Jefferson City
A 46-year-old man was shot during a family dispute, according to a release from Jefferson City police. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and then transformed to the University of Missouri Hospital. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was taken into police custody without incident at the scene,...
kmmo.com
A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY CAUSES MODERATE INJURIES.
A 42- year-old Greenwood man suffered no injury and a 36-year-old Moberly woman suffered moderate injuries in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Brian O’Toole blew out a tire and proceeded to hit a guardrail and overturn.
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
Police investigate crime scene in west Jefferson City
Police were investigating a crime scene Thursday afternoon in west Jefferson City. The post Police investigate crime scene in west Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0