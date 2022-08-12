Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Upset for Jaylen Brown After Pic of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum on the Court
Twitter erupted on Monday night after photos showing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum participating in an on-court workout together surfaced. It normally wouldn't be big news for two NBA players who are friends to get some offseason work in together, but since the Celtics...
Bleacher Report
NBA Teams That Improved Most During 2022 Offseason
The 2022 NBA offseason featured a tidal wave of player movement. On top of the draft, dozens of players changed teams by way of trades and free agency. And a handful of squads undoubtedly improved. To determine who moved the needle furthest in the right direction, we consulted Dunks and...
Bleacher Report
Stein: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Knew Nets Would Bend More to Their Will Than Knicks
When the Brooklyn Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency three years ago, many pointed to the culture of competence as the reason they chose the Nets over the New York Knicks. It turns out that's not the case. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Durant and Irving...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kevin Durant Feels Justified in Trade Request Because Nets Changed Their Deal
Don't expect a reunion between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. The superstar forward reportedly believes his trade request is justified because the organization has altered its relationship with its star players, per NBA reporter Marc Stein:. "Brooklyn's change in approach since the season ended is thus believed to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green, Hazel Renee Get Married; Stephen Curry, LeBron James, More Attend
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee were married over the weekend. As one would expect, it was a star-studded affair. Draymond’s wedding celebration had a stacked guest list 🎉<br><br>[via <a href="https://twitter.com/juanonjuan10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@juanonjuan10</a>] <a href="https://t.co/qb6xsfk9oU">pic.twitter.com/qb6xsfk9oU</a>. Overtime @overtime. LeBron and Mav Carter having a great time at...
Bleacher Report
Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life
Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Compares His NBA Career, Experience with Injuries to 'Naruto'
Few players will be under more of a spotlight when the NBA season starts than New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson after he missed the 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury. While being the face of a franchise expected to bounce back and lead the way for the foreseeable future...
Bleacher Report
Bronny James' Poster Dunk on Euro Tour Celebrated by LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell
Bronny James is still a few years away from the NBA, but the clamor to get him into the Slam Dunk Contest might already be beginning. Representing California Basketball Club in an exhibition, the 17-year-old delivered a thunderous right-handed jam on a member of the U18 French Select squad. Utah...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Pelicans 'Unwilling' to Deal Brandon Ingram for Nets Star
After a promising second season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram's future with the organization looks to be secure. Per Christian Clark of NOLA.com, the Pelicans are "unwilling" to include the 24-year-old in a potential trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. If the Pelicans decide to make...
Bleacher Report
Report: Nets' Ben Simmons, 76ers Reach Settlement on Grievance over 2021-22 Salary
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons reached a settlement in his grievance regarding the salary the team withheld amid his absence during the 2021-22 NBA season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark added the terms of the deal are confidential, so it's unclear how much money...
Bleacher Report
Heat's Tyler Herro Addresses Offseason Trade Rumors: 'They Don't Bother Me'
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro isn't outwardly concerned with the multitude of past and present trade rumors involving his name. "I mean, every summer, that's just what it is," Herro told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel at a team-sponsored back-to-school event Tuesday. "I mean, ever since I've...
Bleacher Report
NFL Stars Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Kevin Byard Invest in National Cycling League
Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and Kevin Byard are competitors on the football field, but they have joined forces for a business venture away from the gridiron. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the trio of NFL stars were announced as part of a group of investors in the National Cycling League. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Report: Dejounte Murray, Hawks to Face Paolo Banchero, Magic on Oct. 21 After Feud
The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will meet in an early-season matchup on Oct. 21, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, which sets up a battle between Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero. The two last faced off in a pro-am competition, which featured Murray embarrassing the 2022 No. 1 overall...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, LA to Face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets on Nov. 13
As the 2022-23 NBA schedule reveal is approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to find out the dates of the marquee matchups during the season. One of the more highly anticipated showdowns will be the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets, which feature the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that the two teams will have their first meeting of the season on Nov. 13 in L.A.
Bleacher Report
Report: Kevin Durant, Nets vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans Scheduled for Oct. 19
If Kevin Durant remains a Brooklyn Net, he'll open the 2022-23 season against Zion Williamson. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Nets are set to open their regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19. The game should also mark Zion Williamson's return to the floor after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury.
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Saying He's Open to Playing with Bulls Has NBA Fans in Disbelief
Cue the NBA Twitter overreaction bullhorns: An NBA superstar said he's open to playing for a different franchise than the one he's under contract with. Giannis Antetokounmpo awakened the NBA takedom from its typical August doldrums by admitting he could see himself playing for the Chicago Bulls someday. When asked...
Bleacher Report
Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner
The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
Comments / 0