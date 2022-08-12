ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Riggs Tops Hoptown Scorecard at Tilghman Invite

Andrew Riggs topped Hopkinsville’s scorecard Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. Riggs shot a 79 to finish just outside the top 20. His round included a 1-over-par 37 on the back nine. Joey Falco shot an 82 for the Tigers. Thomas Grise and Ryan...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Puts Two in Top 20 at Tilghman

Austin Crick shot his second-lowest round of the year to help Caldwell County to a 12th place finish Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. Crick shot a 2-over 74 to finish in a tie for seventh place. His previous best was a 73 in the season-opener at Franklin-Simpson.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Brown Rallies to Finish 4th at Tilghman Invitational

Cathryn Brown shook off a slow start and finished in fourth place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Lyon County senior bogeyed the first hole and found the water on the second hole which resulted in a triple bogey. Brown responded by shooting 4-under-par over the final 16 holes to finish her round at even par. She carded a 1-under-par 35 on the back nine.
LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Travis Perry Cracks Top 20 at Paducah Tilghman Invitational

Travis Perry’s top-20 finish led Lyon County Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational Saturday at Paxton Park Golf Course. Perry began his day on the back nine where he shot a 41 before improving to a 1-over 37 on the front nine for a 6-over 78. He finished in a tie for 20th place.
LYON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Wildcats Take Seventh at Tilghman Invite

Trigg County finished in seventh place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational played at Paxton Park Golf Course. Emma Dowell and MaKenzie Yielding once again led the Lady Wildcats on the scoreboard. Dowell shot a 103 to finish in 36th place while Yielding was one shot back in 37th place.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Caldwell’s Cali Traylor Awarded Oblong Ball

What do you do when you find one of your soccer balls has become misshapen?. You make a team trophy out of it. The Caldwell County Lady Tigers discovered at the Bluegrass State Games that one of its balls was no longer usable. So it became the award given to a top player each game.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Warren Central Sneaks Past Hoptown 1-0

The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers came close to picking up their first win of the season Saturday evening but just missed. For the second time in the opening week of the 2022 soccer season, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took on a team out of the Bowling Green area Saturday evening as they hosted Warren Central, with the Lady Dragons coming away with a hard-fought win.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PREVIEW – Lady Blazers Looking to Take Next Step in 2022

The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are one tough five-set loss away from being the six-time defending 8th District volleyball champs. As it is, they have won four straight and five of the last six. And, when you look at what the Lady Blazers are bringing back from last year’s district championship team, they would almost surely have to be considered the favorites in the district once again in 2022.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Hills#University Heights#Christian#Uha
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Battle Owensboro Catholic to 1-1 Draw

While it was not a win, it was a match that continues to show how much progress the Todd County Central Rebels are making. The Rebels’ defense limited Owensboro Catholic to just one goal Saturday as Todd County Central played the Aces to a 1-1 draw in Owensboro. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Career Firsts Mark Wildcats’ Comeback Win (w/PHOTOS)

Down 2-0 late in the first half on Saturday at Logan County, it looked like first-year head coach Kyle Bleidt would have to wait at least another game for his first win at the helm of the Trigg County boys’ soccer program. However, four unanswered goals, all by players finding the back of the net for the first time, gave Bleidt and the Wildcats a historic 4-2 victory.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Calloway Blanks University Heights 4-0

The UHA Blazers capped off a busy first week of the soccer season Saturday with a trip across the lakes to take on Calloway County. The Lakers’ defense limited the opportunities for the Blazers with Calloway County taking a 4-0 win. The loss may be a costly one for...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Hurt’s Goal Jumpstarts Wildcats’ Comeback

The Trigg County boys’ soccer team took the field on Saturday against Logan County without a single player that had ever scored a varsity goal. However, after falling behind 2-0, three Wildcats found the back of the net for the first time to power a 4-2 comeback victory. Sophomore...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Strong 2nd Half Powers Graves Past Lyon 8-1

Graves County used a strong second half to power past Lyon County 8-1 in Friday night soccer action in Eddyville. The Eagles led just 2-1 at halftime after a relatively competitive first half. But Graves (1-0) dominated after the break, outscoring the Lyons 6-0 over the final 40 minutes. Ryan...
EDDYVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Fans get taste of football season in jamboree at Northeast High School

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re officially a week away from the 2022 high school football season, beginning Friday night. Last night’s events gave high school football fans a taste of what their team is bringing to the table this season. Montgomery County had two jamborees taking place. Three scrimmages were held at Northeast High, while three additional scrimmages were held at Clarksville High.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Townsend Steps Down as Fort Campbell Boys’ Hoops Coach

The search for a new head boys’ basketball coach at Fort Campbell High School is underway. Robbie Townsend has confirmed to YourSportsEdge.Com that he has stepped away from the program after four years on the job. Townsend only coached three of those four years as the Falcons were not...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead

A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
newsnowdc.com

Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, Clarksville, Tennessee

Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Friday, August 5, He was born in Huntingburg September 28, 1971, to Jerald and Patricia (Klem) Lane. Jerald was a 1990 graduate of Forest Park High School and was employed by Audio Specialists in Clarksville. He loved riding motorcycles, target shooting, metal music, and going to the gym.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy