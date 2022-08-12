Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Riggs Tops Hoptown Scorecard at Tilghman Invite
Andrew Riggs topped Hopkinsville’s scorecard Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. Riggs shot a 79 to finish just outside the top 20. His round included a 1-over-par 37 on the back nine. Joey Falco shot an 82 for the Tigers. Thomas Grise and Ryan...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Puts Two in Top 20 at Tilghman
Austin Crick shot his second-lowest round of the year to help Caldwell County to a 12th place finish Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. Crick shot a 2-over 74 to finish in a tie for seventh place. His previous best was a 73 in the season-opener at Franklin-Simpson.
yoursportsedge.com
Brown Rallies to Finish 4th at Tilghman Invitational
Cathryn Brown shook off a slow start and finished in fourth place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Lyon County senior bogeyed the first hole and found the water on the second hole which resulted in a triple bogey. Brown responded by shooting 4-under-par over the final 16 holes to finish her round at even par. She carded a 1-under-par 35 on the back nine.
yoursportsedge.com
Travis Perry Cracks Top 20 at Paducah Tilghman Invitational
Travis Perry’s top-20 finish led Lyon County Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational Saturday at Paxton Park Golf Course. Perry began his day on the back nine where he shot a 41 before improving to a 1-over 37 on the front nine for a 6-over 78. He finished in a tie for 20th place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Take Seventh at Tilghman Invite
Trigg County finished in seventh place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational played at Paxton Park Golf Course. Emma Dowell and MaKenzie Yielding once again led the Lady Wildcats on the scoreboard. Dowell shot a 103 to finish in 36th place while Yielding was one shot back in 37th place.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Caldwell’s Cali Traylor Awarded Oblong Ball
What do you do when you find one of your soccer balls has become misshapen?. You make a team trophy out of it. The Caldwell County Lady Tigers discovered at the Bluegrass State Games that one of its balls was no longer usable. So it became the award given to a top player each game.
yoursportsedge.com
Warren Central Sneaks Past Hoptown 1-0
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers came close to picking up their first win of the season Saturday evening but just missed. For the second time in the opening week of the 2022 soccer season, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took on a team out of the Bowling Green area Saturday evening as they hosted Warren Central, with the Lady Dragons coming away with a hard-fought win.
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Lady Blazers Looking to Take Next Step in 2022
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are one tough five-set loss away from being the six-time defending 8th District volleyball champs. As it is, they have won four straight and five of the last six. And, when you look at what the Lady Blazers are bringing back from last year’s district championship team, they would almost surely have to be considered the favorites in the district once again in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Battle Owensboro Catholic to 1-1 Draw
While it was not a win, it was a match that continues to show how much progress the Todd County Central Rebels are making. The Rebels’ defense limited Owensboro Catholic to just one goal Saturday as Todd County Central played the Aces to a 1-1 draw in Owensboro. The...
yoursportsedge.com
Career Firsts Mark Wildcats’ Comeback Win (w/PHOTOS)
Down 2-0 late in the first half on Saturday at Logan County, it looked like first-year head coach Kyle Bleidt would have to wait at least another game for his first win at the helm of the Trigg County boys’ soccer program. However, four unanswered goals, all by players finding the back of the net for the first time, gave Bleidt and the Wildcats a historic 4-2 victory.
yoursportsedge.com
yoursportsedge.com
Calloway Blanks University Heights 4-0
The UHA Blazers capped off a busy first week of the soccer season Saturday with a trip across the lakes to take on Calloway County. The Lakers’ defense limited the opportunities for the Blazers with Calloway County taking a 4-0 win. The loss may be a costly one for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hurt’s Goal Jumpstarts Wildcats’ Comeback
The Trigg County boys’ soccer team took the field on Saturday against Logan County without a single player that had ever scored a varsity goal. However, after falling behind 2-0, three Wildcats found the back of the net for the first time to power a 4-2 comeback victory. Sophomore...
yoursportsedge.com
Strong 2nd Half Powers Graves Past Lyon 8-1
Graves County used a strong second half to power past Lyon County 8-1 in Friday night soccer action in Eddyville. The Eagles led just 2-1 at halftime after a relatively competitive first half. But Graves (1-0) dominated after the break, outscoring the Lyons 6-0 over the final 40 minutes. Ryan...
clarksvillenow.com
Fans get taste of football season in jamboree at Northeast High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re officially a week away from the 2022 high school football season, beginning Friday night. Last night’s events gave high school football fans a taste of what their team is bringing to the table this season. Montgomery County had two jamborees taking place. Three scrimmages were held at Northeast High, while three additional scrimmages were held at Clarksville High.
yoursportsedge.com
Townsend Steps Down as Fort Campbell Boys’ Hoops Coach
The search for a new head boys’ basketball coach at Fort Campbell High School is underway. Robbie Townsend has confirmed to YourSportsEdge.Com that he has stepped away from the program after four years on the job. Townsend only coached three of those four years as the Falcons were not...
clarksvillenow.com
Tip of the Spear Screaming Eagle statue dedicated at Patriots Park | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The community has a new statue to honor the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. The Tip of the Spear was revealed Saturday in a ceremony at Patriot’s Park on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The eagle sculpture, named Screaming Eagle and made possible by...
WBKO
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
newsnowdc.com
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, Clarksville, Tennessee
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Friday, August 5, He was born in Huntingburg September 28, 1971, to Jerald and Patricia (Klem) Lane. Jerald was a 1990 graduate of Forest Park High School and was employed by Audio Specialists in Clarksville. He loved riding motorcycles, target shooting, metal music, and going to the gym.
Comments / 0