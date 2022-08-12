Read full article on original website
Cleanup Event Removes Nearly 12 Tons Of Trash From Pasco County
DADE CITY, Fla. – The Lock Street area of Pasco County is a whole lot cleaner thanks to the efforts of Pasco County’s Code Enforcement and Solid Waste teams. They joined forces to help the community get rid of nearly 12 tons of trash
ospreyobserver.com
Realtor Makes $100 Donation To Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter With Every Sale
Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network. She belongs to the Valrico...
Tampa Bay HOA board’s heritage blamed for denying American flag in memory of local veterans
Residents of a Lake Wales gated community claim the nationality of HOA board members got in the way of understanding the importance of a request to fly an American flag in memory of recently deceased veterans.
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The report examines...
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Rendering Shows Design for Large Southwest Lakeland Park
A rendering shown to city commissioners on Friday gives the public a glimpse of the design being considered for a large new park planned for Southwest Lakeland at Pipkin and Medulla roads near Lakeland Linder International Airport. “We’re talking well over almost 101.5 acres in an area that is extremely...
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city
PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
Citrus County Chronicle
Families on tight budget won’t get to enjoy springs
As a Citrus County resident and someone who spends a lot of her time shopping and supporting the area of Crystal River, I was appalled at this recent article that Crystal River is searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park. The fact is I understand the need to charge a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Community cleans up historic cemetery
More than 50 community members cleaned up Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in Crystal River. The 3.67-acre historic African-American cemetery dates back to the early 1900s, although some of the people may have been buried before the turn of the century. Mose McQueen, daughter of Robert and...
fox13news.com
Citrus County restaurant serves up American classics
LECANTO, Fla. - There’s a small restaurant in Citrus County serving up the classic American combination of good burgers and cold root beer. Paige’s Root Beer in Lecanto has been around for 10 years. It’s one of the few places around that makes their own root beer from scratch.
Citrus County Chronicle
0814 Chronicle week in review: Scallop limits, low ratings for local hospitals, looking for kin of Lida Martin and DJ Trae gets the party started
Scalloping is big business in Citrus County and tourist officials want to make sure the activity remains viable for the long haul. Scallop season runs July 1 to Sept. 24 and July annually produces one of the highest average hotel occupancy percentages for Citrus County. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Tourist...
doingmoretoday.com
Good Towns: Safety Harbor, Florida
Tucked into the northwest corner of Old Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor has been one of Florida’s best-kept secrets for nearly 500 years. Spanish explorer Pánfilo de Narváez was the first European to discover the locale in 1528. A decade later, Hernando de Soto explored in search of youthful waters – the mystical fountain of youth. By the 18th Century, pirates had turned Safety Harbor into a refuge from their escapades on the high seas. And by 1823, French nobleman Count Odet Philippe arrived to introduce the grapefruit to the region.
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
Pumpkin Patches! Halloween! Fall Events! Hooray! . The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family pumpkin patch FUN! We are continuing to update and […]
fox4now.com
UPCOMING: Gov. to discuss education matters in New Port Richey
The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the scheduled event time. A recorded version of the event will replace it shortly after the event concludes. Gov. Ron DeSantis will be joined by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz during an event at River Ridge High School on Tuesday...
Sealy & Company Acquires 841,849 SF of State-of-the-Art Distribution Warehouse Key Industrial Market of Lakeland, Florida
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of two Class A Industrial properties totaling 841,849 square feet. Located in Lakeland, Florida – the addition of 5300 Allen K Breed Hwy heralds Sealy & Company’s re-entry into the highly competitive Florida industrial market. This property was acquired in an off-market deal for an undisclosed amount. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005653/en/ 5300 Allen K Breed Highway in Lakeland, FL is the newest addition to Sealy & Company’s growing portfolio. Sealy & Company acquired 841,849 SF of state-of-the-art industrial distribution warehouse space in a key Southeast industrial market. (Photo: Business Wire)
New I-75 interchange to ease traffic woes for drivers in Pasco County
A new interchange is under construction in Wesley Chapel and aims to alleviate traffic issues in the area.
Study: Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of US over next 50 years
A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.
Beach Beacon
State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout
PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit New Port Richey high school
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday morning visiting a high school in New Port Richey. DeSantis is scheduled to speak around 8:30 a.m. at River Ridge High School. Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz is also expected to join the governor at the school.
