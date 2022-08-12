Read full article on original website
Related
Yorktown wins Delaware County girls golf tournament, Kayleigh Agugliaro wins match medalist
MUNCIE, Ind. — Head coach Nathan McClung had a brief "closed-door team meeting" with Yorktown girls golf earlier this season. He recognized the potential of this group compared to recent seasons, and made sure they knew it too. "'Hey, the boys won county, conference and sectional. Why can't you...
Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky week 1 high school football schedule, 2022
The summer camps and scrimmages are over and high school football returns this week to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Looking for a good matchup on a Friday night? Here is the opening week schedule for Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Cincinnati high school footballRemember these notable Crosstown Showdown Players?
Prep Roundup: Mathur and Pozefsky finish runner-up at Medina Doubles Tourney
Facing very stiff competition, Wooster placed sixth of eight teams at the Medina Doubles Tournament. The Generals' top team of Ava Mathur and Minnie Pozefsky had the most success, finishing runner-up in first doubles play. Orrville Invitational. Dover won four of the five brackets at the Orrville Invitational to win...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Theiss scores record eight goals in Pikeville win
Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss scored a school-record eight goals and assisted on two others as the Lady Panthers defeated Pike Central, 10-0, in a match played at B0b Amos Park on Saturday morning. Leighan Jackson added a pair of goals and assisted on three while Livie Thacker had two assists....
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Saturday NKY sports round-up: Campbell County girls soccer wins Fayette County Spectacular
Teams entered the week-long Fayette County Spectacular hoping to play four games. To do that, teams must win their two pool-play games and then win the semifinal games. The Campbell County Camels (4-0) won all four games to capture the crown finishing it with a 3-0 win over 10th Region rival George Rogers Clark (3-1) Saturday evening at Henry Clay.
Comments / 0