HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Theiss scores record eight goals in Pikeville win

Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss scored a school-record eight goals and assisted on two others as the Lady Panthers defeated Pike Central, 10-0, in a match played at B0b Amos Park on Saturday morning. Leighan Jackson added a pair of goals and assisted on three while Livie Thacker had two assists....
