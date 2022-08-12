One of the things I’m most intrigued by with the 2022 new look Nebraska Cornhuskers is who emerges as the go-to guy in tough situations. For the last four seasons Scott Frost’s ultimate crutch was relying on Adrian Martinez to fix things or to make plays when the team’s back was against the wall. Time after time in critical situations the Huskers would be looking for Martinez to keep the ball and make a play. Goal line. Third and fourth down. While trailing. Frost hammered the hell out of “Adrian keeps it” for four seasons.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO