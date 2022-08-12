Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football
Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
Tuscaloosa Area Leaders Again Call for DCH To Partner with UA or UAB
Leaders in Tuscaloosa County once again called for DCH to move fully or partially under the umbrella of either the University of Alabama or the UAB Health System to improve conditions at its three hospitals and guarantee their long-term survival. The comments came Wednesday from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Probate...
‘Even my own mother went up it’: Tuscaloosa grain elevator demolished
With the demolition of the Tuscaloosa grain elevator completed, locals reflect on the structure's legacy as a popular trespassing spot.
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
Tuscaloosa Native on List of Favorites to be Mr. Football 2022
Tuscaloosa, AL -- Senior quarterback Ethan Crawford has been named to the preseason Mr. Football list leading up to the start of this years high school football season. The selection comes with little surprise after Crawford lead the Patriots to last years 6A semi-finals. The 6' 2 dual-threat was selected...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
wbrc.com
West Alabama school receives national honor
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One West Alabama high school is starting the new year off on the right foot in a very big way. Central High School in Tuscaloosa was recently given the Model School Award for a major turnaround. School leaders will be the first tell you they battled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Alabama Teen Summit Prepares Students for Success After High School
The Croom Foundation and the Mu Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined forces on Saturday to prepare local students for life after high school. The West Alabama Teen Summit allowed students in ninth through twelfth grade to have an open dialogue with local colleges, including Stillman College, the University of Alabama, the University of West Alabama and Shelton State Community College, and representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces to narrow down the opportunities they can embark on after graduation.
Stuart Bell Looking Forward, Not Back, in Eighth Year as UA President
As he enters his eighth year as President of the University of Alabama, Stuart Bell is looking ahead at a bright future, not backward toward what his legacy might be during his time at the Capstone. Eight years may not seem like a long time, but depending on how and...
A-List No. 4: Alabama DB commit Tony Mitchell is used to winning championships
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Tony Mitchell was 15 years old and playing in the third high school football game of his life on Sept. 6, 2019.
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community Organizations Partner For Block Party In Hay Court
Friday, August 12th, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa participated in a block party inside a Tuscaloosa neighborhood and provided resources, food, and more to community members. Hay Court is a community known in Tuscaloosa for crime but Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa PARA, and other community organizations wanted to prove that the residents of Hay Court deserved positive attention after being neglected for some time.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Gordo Man Charged with Manslaughter for Deadly February Wreck in Tuscaloosa
A West Alabama man is facing manslaughter charges six months after he allegedly ran a red light and caused a deadly accident in Tuscaloosa. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, a grand jury indicted Jonathan Ray Booth in June and he was arrested on that charge this week.
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Alabama: Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
wvtm13.com
Tarrant First Baptist Church gifts building to Victory City church
TARRANT, Ala. — Thanks to a generous donation, a Birmingham city church has a new place to call home after a devastating tornado last year. Learn more in the video above.
Vehicle belonging to woman missing near Tuscaloosa found in Mobile, police say
A vehicle belonging to a woman who disappeared Sunday near Tuscaloosa was found Monday night in Mobile, authorities said. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused, Mobile police said Tuesday as the department asked for help locating the missing woman. Holmes disappeared from...
wbrc.com
Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 5