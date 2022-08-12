ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

NJ weather: Not much rain in sight, temps just below normal

We had been watching a storm system with great anticipation for early this week. With 80 percent of New Jersey classified as "abnormally dry" or worse, we really need some serious rain. Soon. Unfortunately, that area of low pressure has developed farther south and will track farther east than anticipated....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation System#Superstorm Sandy#Farmer John#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nj#N H Parts
105.7 The Hawk

Smokey truck fires snarls NJ Turnpike traffic

Truck fires in two different locations on the New Jersey Turnpike caused a delay of over 5 miles Tuesday morning. Black smoke billowed into the air from the southbound outer lanes south of Exit 7A for Route 195 in Chesterfield around 10 a.m. when a dump truck caught fire, according to State Police. Traffic slowed in both the inner and outer lanes while fire crews worked to put out the fire.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
105.7 The Hawk

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

How much it costs to buy a home warranty in New Jersey

That home insurance policy you're carrying doesn't cover you when your air conditioning system decides to blow in the middle of summer, or a major kitchen appliance breaks down out of nowhere. But a home warranty likely would — you just have to put out more money in order to...
RETAIL
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy