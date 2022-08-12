Read full article on original website
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/16
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 12 noon Wednesday. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast...
NJ’s top 10 outdoor bars to visit immediately before summer ends
We’re only a few weeks away from sending the kids back to school, getting back to our normal routine, and my all-time favorite season, sweater weather. But before all of that happens, there’s still a little bit more of summer to enjoy and this is the time we take advantage of being outside the majority of the day.
NJ weather: Not much rain in sight, temps just below normal
We had been watching a storm system with great anticipation for early this week. With 80 percent of New Jersey classified as "abnormally dry" or worse, we really need some serious rain. Soon. Unfortunately, that area of low pressure has developed farther south and will track farther east than anticipated....
NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone
MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
Ocean County, NJ is Excited to Bring Back an Iconic Toy Store
So we recently learned that after closing, we now have not one, but two Toys R' Us stores now back in New Jersey. Geoffrey and the gang are now back at two malls in North Jersey. In a recent article, we learned that "as of August 8, Macy’s inside the...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died Sunday...
Gas prices continue to drop: How NJ compares to rest of country
Gas prices continue to drop in New Jersey and around the country. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State dropped 11 cents from last week to today’s price of $4.17. While the average price in New Jersey has fallen 63 days in a...
NJ schools will soon re-open: Should there be armed guards?
With the start of the new school year in New Jersey only a few weeks away and the memory of the recent school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas, fresh in everyone’s minds, the issue of school security is front and center. According to Patrick Kissane, the executive director of...
Smokey truck fires snarls NJ Turnpike traffic
Truck fires in two different locations on the New Jersey Turnpike caused a delay of over 5 miles Tuesday morning. Black smoke billowed into the air from the southbound outer lanes south of Exit 7A for Route 195 in Chesterfield around 10 a.m. when a dump truck caught fire, according to State Police. Traffic slowed in both the inner and outer lanes while fire crews worked to put out the fire.
7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize
As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
Murphy urged by both sides of NJ aisle to stop school COVID tests
Following Republican state Sen. Kristin Corrado's response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rollback of COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, another legislator from the same side of the aisle as Phil Murphy is also calling on the governor to end testing mandates in New Jersey schools. In a...
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
The Price For One Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Best Disco Fries in New Jersey Among the Best in United States
First, we need to figure out what name you use for french fries with lots of toppings. Maybe it's gravy, perhaps it's chili, maybe it's cheese? Whatever it is, what do you call it?. Maybe you call it "loaded fries" but chances are here in Jersey you call them "disco...
Wow! One of the Scariest Halloween Drive-Thru’s in New Jersey!
It seems that the "pre" Halloween season is here. We are seeing decorations, costumes, and events beginning to pop up that are all part of the huge Halloween season here in New Jersey. Halloween is a huge event now, not only around New Jersey but throughout the United States. According...
Ouch! Deer injures man riding on bicycle in Marlboro, NJ
MARLBORO – A bicyclist was injured by a deer that had unsuccessfully tried to leap over him on Sunday. Police Capt. Steve Levy said the man was riding on Wyncrest Road near Windfall Lane in Marlboro around 9:30 a.m. when a deer ran towards him out of the woods.
Tour Real Housewife Dolores Catania’s Impressive Outdoor New Jersey Kitchen
New Jersey Housewife Dolores Catania doesn't play around when it comes to drama...and her kitchens. The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know that the wives are serious when it comes to cooking - as every New Jerseyan should be. Sunday dinners (and let's face it, any meal) are no joke!
How much it costs to buy a home warranty in New Jersey
That home insurance policy you're carrying doesn't cover you when your air conditioning system decides to blow in the middle of summer, or a major kitchen appliance breaks down out of nowhere. But a home warranty likely would — you just have to put out more money in order to...
