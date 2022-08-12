ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

CBS Minnesota

How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
KARE 11

Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed

MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
Bring Me The News

SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning

Law enforcement personnel with South Metro SWAT at Willow Way and Silver Bell Road in Eagan on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Submitted photo. Law enforcement with the multi-agency South Metro SWAT stationed in an Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, witnesses said an armored vehicle and squad cars could...
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro

GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.  
fox9.com

Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report. Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.
KARE 11

Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities

Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
seehafernews.com

Crash Involving Several Motorcycles Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A motorcycle rider from Minneapolis has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when several motorcycles were involved in a pile-up near St. Croix Falls. The crash happened on August 8th when a lead motorcycle slowed to make a turn and the following riders failed to slow down. The...
fox9.com

Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
KROC News

Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
fox9.com

Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
knsiradio.com

Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis

(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
bulletin-news.com

Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert

A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
