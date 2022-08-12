Read full article on original website
How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina
The Crosstown Highway is closed westbound between Richfield and Edina due to a damaged pedestrian bridge. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Hwy. 62 is closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100. The lanes will be closed until workers can fix the damage caused to a pedestrian...
Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed
MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning
Law enforcement personnel with South Metro SWAT at Willow Way and Silver Bell Road in Eagan on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Submitted photo. Law enforcement with the multi-agency South Metro SWAT stationed in an Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, witnesses said an armored vehicle and squad cars could...
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.
kfgo.com
‘Large crime scene’ in Brooklyn Park after more than 40 rounds fired near apartment building
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets Saturday night. A block away from the shooting, officers...
fox9.com
Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report. Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities
Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
Hennepin County investing millions in Lake Street redevelopment plans
MINNEAPOLIS — There’s a sense of excitement and anticipation of what’s to come for one of Minneapolis' most culturally diverse corridors. "Do not sleep on Lake Street," said Destinee Shelby, owner of the The Kitchen by Baked Brand, a restaurant on Lake St. It's a street which...
seehafernews.com
Crash Involving Several Motorcycles Leaves One Dead, One Injured
A motorcycle rider from Minneapolis has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when several motorcycles were involved in a pile-up near St. Croix Falls. The crash happened on August 8th when a lead motorcycle slowed to make a turn and the following riders failed to slow down. The...
fox9.com
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
‘Just go over to Kwik Trip’: Sheriff makes recommendation after unique 9-1-1 call
(WFRV) – Not all gas stations are Kwik Trip, and one resident apparently called the sheriff to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about an apparent incident where someone called 9-1-1 to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m.
Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
willmarradio.com
Man killed after hitting bridge in Red Wing, fatal Corvette crash in St. Louis County
(Red Wing MN-) A Woodbury man was killed in a crash in Red Wing last night. The state patrol says at 11:24 p.m. a 54-year-old man was driving a small SUV southbound across the Highway 63 Bridge when he hit a concrete roadside barrier. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. No names released at this time.
fox9.com
Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
knsiradio.com
Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis
(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
bulletin-news.com
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
