Big Rapids, MI

MLive

Aging, nearly empty strip mall in Norton Shores to get upgrades

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – An aging, nearly empty strip mall on busy Henry Street near Muskegon is getting upgrades to blend it in with a new medical facility nearby. Norton Shores Plaza, on Henry between Seminole Road and Norton Avenue, has one tenant – a frozen yogurt franchise – and previously housed a popular breakfast joint and a cinema.
NORTON SHORES, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Party in the Park Week 7 JCI of Greater Muskegon Benefits!

It's been the summer of the return of all the good stuff including Parties in the Park in Hackley Park on Friday nights. Our weekly gathering spot to meet up, catch up fill up and chill out. We've been blessed with beautiful weather, great crowds and plenty of amazing entertainment over the season and more over, we've been able to get back to the business of helping our local non profit organizations with an event designed to provide some entertainment and fun.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

SpartanNash hosting Aug. 16 hiring event at Grand Rapids-area stores

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grocery store chain SpartanNash is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Byron Township-based company, whose stores include Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, will provide job seekers an opportunity to learn about the company and open positions. On-the-spot interviews will be available at participating locations, which could result in same-day job offers, according to a news release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
22 WSBT

Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Mt. Pleasant Teen Dies in Golf Cart Accident

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 16-year-old boy died in a golf cart accident Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road around 3:34 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, during patrol of the area, officers located a rolled golf cart and a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kayak
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Staffing issues force school districts to get creative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As students and teachers head back to school, there’s a looming issue that’s affecting many aspects of the education system – staffing shortages. It’s being felt all across the country, and it’s forcing many districts to get creative. “Just about...
97.9 WGRD

A Look Back at the Grand Opening of Eastbrook Mall

If you lived in Grand Rapids back in the 60s and 70s, you remember Eastbrook Mall, located on the northeast corner of the intersection of the East Beltline and 28th Street. It later was transformed into an open air strip mall in 2012 and 2013. Just recently there was news that the Shops at Centerpoint (it's new name after the transformation) was sold for $63.5 million. It was purchased by the Illinois based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County

There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
abc12.com

DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
ALMA, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Thief/thieves steal from farm workers toiling in the fields.

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent series of break-ins to migrant camps and vehicles in which the thief or thieves steal cash, identification cards, cell phones, backpacks and other various personal belongings from farm workers while they are toiling in the fields, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Karen Lee Guiney, 45, of Big Rapids

Karen Lee Guiney, 45, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born August 6th, 1977, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Roger and Mary Kay (Sherry) Guiney. Karen grew up in Pine Ridge subdivision and attended Big Rapids Public Schools throughout her K-12 career. She was a hardworking, diligent student who eventually graduated at the top of her class in 1995. Karen studied accounting at Western Michigan University and graduated in 1999. She later earned an MBA from Central Michigan University. Karen began her accounting career at Crowe Chizek in Grand Rapids. While she worked for several firms throughout her career, she spent the majority of it working for Roger Guiney, C.P.A.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

