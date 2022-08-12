Read full article on original website
Aging, nearly empty strip mall in Norton Shores to get upgrades
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – An aging, nearly empty strip mall on busy Henry Street near Muskegon is getting upgrades to blend it in with a new medical facility nearby. Norton Shores Plaza, on Henry between Seminole Road and Norton Avenue, has one tenant – a frozen yogurt franchise – and previously housed a popular breakfast joint and a cinema.
muskegonchannel.com
Party in the Park Week 7 JCI of Greater Muskegon Benefits!
It's been the summer of the return of all the good stuff including Parties in the Park in Hackley Park on Friday nights. Our weekly gathering spot to meet up, catch up fill up and chill out. We've been blessed with beautiful weather, great crowds and plenty of amazing entertainment over the season and more over, we've been able to get back to the business of helping our local non profit organizations with an event designed to provide some entertainment and fun.
SpartanNash hosting Aug. 16 hiring event at Grand Rapids-area stores
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grocery store chain SpartanNash is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Byron Township-based company, whose stores include Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, will provide job seekers an opportunity to learn about the company and open positions. On-the-spot interviews will be available at participating locations, which could result in same-day job offers, according to a news release.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon County Public Schools facing staffing shortages as new school year around the corner
As the new school year is set to begin soon, Muskegon County Public School Districts are facing a staffing shortage that has resulted in over a hundred positions currently un-filled. Officials say, from Fruitport to Whitehall, 16 public school districts across Muskegon County are grappling with a lack of teachers,...
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Consumers Energy to test emergency siren system Thursday morning on Muskegon River
Just a heads up for those residents living in Mecosta and Newaygo Counties. Consumers Energy announced the emergency public warning siren systems near its Rogers, Hardy and Croton hydroelectric generating plants on the Muskegon River will be tested on Thursday, August 18, at about 9 a.m. The test will include...
22 WSBT
Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
Mt. Pleasant Teen Dies in Golf Cart Accident
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 16-year-old boy died in a golf cart accident Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road around 3:34 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, during patrol of the area, officers located a rolled golf cart and a...
LIST: Back-to-school events in West Michigan 2022
It won't be long before students across West Michigan head back to school.
Road near Whitehall to close for several days this week
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of South Shore Drive near Whitehall will be closed for several days. A 2-mile stretch of South Shore between Scenic Drive and Nestrom Road in Fruitland Township will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
Staffing issues force school districts to get creative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As students and teachers head back to school, there’s a looming issue that’s affecting many aspects of the education system – staffing shortages. It’s being felt all across the country, and it’s forcing many districts to get creative. “Just about...
A Look Back at the Grand Opening of Eastbrook Mall
If you lived in Grand Rapids back in the 60s and 70s, you remember Eastbrook Mall, located on the northeast corner of the intersection of the East Beltline and 28th Street. It later was transformed into an open air strip mall in 2012 and 2013. Just recently there was news that the Shops at Centerpoint (it's new name after the transformation) was sold for $63.5 million. It was purchased by the Illinois based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
abc12.com
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
oceanacountypress.com
Thief/thieves steal from farm workers toiling in the fields.
CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent series of break-ins to migrant camps and vehicles in which the thief or thieves steal cash, identification cards, cell phones, backpacks and other various personal belongings from farm workers while they are toiling in the fields, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Karen Lee Guiney, 45, of Big Rapids
Karen Lee Guiney, 45, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born August 6th, 1977, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Roger and Mary Kay (Sherry) Guiney. Karen grew up in Pine Ridge subdivision and attended Big Rapids Public Schools throughout her K-12 career. She was a hardworking, diligent student who eventually graduated at the top of her class in 1995. Karen studied accounting at Western Michigan University and graduated in 1999. She later earned an MBA from Central Michigan University. Karen began her accounting career at Crowe Chizek in Grand Rapids. While she worked for several firms throughout her career, she spent the majority of it working for Roger Guiney, C.P.A.
