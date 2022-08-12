Read full article on original website
atlanticcityweekly.com
Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City
There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
Ocean County, NJ is Excited to Bring Back an Iconic Toy Store
So we recently learned that after closing, we now have not one, but two Toys R' Us stores now back in New Jersey. Geoffrey and the gang are now back at two malls in North Jersey. In a recent article, we learned that "as of August 8, Macy’s inside the...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve
For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
The 2 must-visit stores on the Wildwood boardwalk
Everyone loves a good day down the shore. You start off the day at the beach, you sit, you tan, you play some games, swim in the ocean. Then once everyone is tired out you head home, get a nice shower and eat dinner. But after that? It’s time to...
atlanticcityweekly.com
3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow
The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras. Here are 3 places...
6abc
Anne Heche's childhood friend recalls memories living in Ocean City: 'We did everything together'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Anne Heche - the Emmy Award-winning actress who lost her life in a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, California. Heche spent a portion of her early childhood at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City where her...
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
L’Osteria Owner Wants to Wow Toms River, NJ With a New Culinary Experience
Francesco Barbarossa hopes to show Ocean County what "real Italian food" is. Last week, I told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria opening soon in Toms River. Today, I got the chance to speak with the owner, Francesco Barbarossa, who was very excited about his plans to bring "a different culinary experience" to Ocean County.
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
Boat Hits Lands, Throws Seven Passengers into Marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 PM. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun
Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
The Oldest Restaurant in New Jersey's Little Italy is a Must Visit
Boasting an incredibly large Italian-American population, finding a good Italian restaurant in New Jersey is pretty easy. With so many options to choose from, deciding which ones to pay a visit to can be a challenge.
Catch a Predator YouTubers Behind Massive Atlantic City Bust Are Coming Back to New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Cameron Decker lives in Florida but is responsible for one of...
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023
OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, which...
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
Atlantic City, NJ-area Boxer Ready for Pro Debut
ATLANTIC CITY - As a sixth-year member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Justin Figueroa is intimately familiar with the dangers of deep water. "I'm working this summer on Kentucky Avenue, which is one of our busiest beaches," Figueroa said. "With the jetties and currents, it can be dangerous if you're not careful."
