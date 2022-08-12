ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

atlanticcityweekly.com

Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City

There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve

For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Long Beach Township, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow

The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras. Here are 3 places...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Beach Radio

This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun

Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023

OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ-area Boxer Ready for Pro Debut

ATLANTIC CITY - As a sixth-year member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Justin Figueroa is intimately familiar with the dangers of deep water. "I'm working this summer on Kentucky Avenue, which is one of our busiest beaches," Figueroa said. "With the jetties and currents, it can be dangerous if you're not careful."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
