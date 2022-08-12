Read full article on original website
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
After pressure, NJ to end COVID-19 mandate for schools, state workers
Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, with...
Murphy urged by both sides of NJ aisle to stop school COVID tests
Following Republican state Sen. Kristin Corrado's response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rollback of COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, another legislator from the same side of the aisle as Phil Murphy is also calling on the governor to end testing mandates in New Jersey schools. In a...
NJ supermarkets asking shoppers: Please don’t steal the baskets!
When the single-use bag ban went into effect in New Jersey, most supermarket shoppers started bringing reusable bags with them or buying bags at the checkout counter. Some shoppers have been choosing a different option- to steal handheld shopping baskets. Linda Doherty, the president and CEO of the New Jersey...
Best Disco Fries in New Jersey Among the Best in United States
First, we need to figure out what name you use for french fries with lots of toppings. Maybe it's gravy, perhaps it's chili, maybe it's cheese? Whatever it is, what do you call it?. Maybe you call it "loaded fries" but chances are here in Jersey you call them "disco...
Ocean County, NJ is Excited to Bring Back an Iconic Toy Store
So we recently learned that after closing, we now have not one, but two Toys R' Us stores now back in New Jersey. Geoffrey and the gang are now back at two malls in North Jersey. In a recent article, we learned that "as of August 8, Macy’s inside the...
New Jersey Senator Polistina Wants To Increase School Security
We were first to report that Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson is bringing School Superintendents together to address the issue of having armed police officers and K-9 dogs in Atlantic County Public Schools. Levinson’s meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Atlantic County...
ExxonMobil to pay $9.5M for contamination in Gloucester County
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died Sunday...
Owning a new car in NJ may make your wallet cry, according to AAA
The cost of owning and operating a new car this year is draining our wallets. The average cost to own and operate a vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 or $894 per month, a considerable increase from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666 or $805.50 per month, according to AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” study.
Middletown, NJ based realtor provides insight on home market right now
It's been a rollercoaster economic year with lots of loops and that includes the real estate market in New Jersey. There are so many moving parts and prices, that it's hard for some to figure out what to do and when in making a move if at all including hiring a realtor for your needs and best interests.
Is This Heat Lightning & Is It Unsafe To Be Outside In New Jersey When Present?
In some sense, all lightning is dangerous. I know this. After a Seaside Park lifeguard lost his life after being struck by lightening, the culture surrounding weather and safety and drastically changed here at the Jersey Shore. Lightning detection systems have already been set up throughout the shore so we...
NJ schools will soon re-open: Should there be armed guards?
With the start of the new school year in New Jersey only a few weeks away and the memory of the recent school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas, fresh in everyone’s minds, the issue of school security is front and center. According to Patrick Kissane, the executive director of...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/15
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. TUE: NE winds around 15 kt...
The Price For One Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Gas prices continue to drop: How NJ compares to rest of country
Gas prices continue to drop in New Jersey and around the country. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State dropped 11 cents from last week to today’s price of $4.17. While the average price in New Jersey has fallen 63 days in a...
Flunked the road test? MVC advice for teen drivers in NJ
If you’re trying to get a driver’s license in New Jersey but you have failed your road test, it could take a while before you will have the opportunity to get re-tested. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission continues to experience delays for re-taking the test, but they are not nearly as bad as some people claim they are, according to MVC spokesman William Connolly.
My Car Died On The Garden State Parkway In New Jersey, What You Need To Know To Survive
Have you ever wondered what would happen if your car suddenly died right in the middle of the Garden State Parkway? Take it from me, there are certain things you need to do in that situation to survive. My car is gone. It didn't die peacefully in a parking lot...
