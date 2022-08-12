ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Beach Radio

After pressure, NJ to end COVID-19 mandate for schools, state workers

Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
Beach Radio

Owning a new car in NJ may make your wallet cry, according to AAA

The cost of owning and operating a new car this year is draining our wallets. The average cost to own and operate a vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 or $894 per month, a considerable increase from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666 or $805.50 per month, according to AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” study.
CARS
Beach Radio

Flunked the road test? MVC advice for teen drivers in NJ

If you’re trying to get a driver’s license in New Jersey but you have failed your road test, it could take a while before you will have the opportunity to get re-tested. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission continues to experience delays for re-taking the test, but they are not nearly as bad as some people claim they are, according to MVC spokesman William Connolly.
TRAFFIC
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

