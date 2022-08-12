Read full article on original website
NJ’s top 10 outdoor bars to visit immediately before summer ends
We’re only a few weeks away from sending the kids back to school, getting back to our normal routine, and my all-time favorite season, sweater weather. But before all of that happens, there’s still a little bit more of summer to enjoy and this is the time we take advantage of being outside the majority of the day.
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died Sunday...
Ocean County, NJ is Excited to Bring Back an Iconic Toy Store
So we recently learned that after closing, we now have not one, but two Toys R' Us stores now back in New Jersey. Geoffrey and the gang are now back at two malls in North Jersey. In a recent article, we learned that "as of August 8, Macy’s inside the...
The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey
The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
Is This Heat Lightning & Is It Unsafe To Be Outside In New Jersey When Present?
In some sense, all lightning is dangerous. I know this. After a Seaside Park lifeguard lost his life after being struck by lightening, the culture surrounding weather and safety and drastically changed here at the Jersey Shore. Lightning detection systems have already been set up throughout the shore so we...
Amazon Fresh Food Store Coming Soon To Monmouth County, New Jersey
There were rumors about it happening, then it got confirmed and now it is just taking a really long time. I'm talking about a brand new Amazon Fresh coming to Eatontown, New Jersey. ICYMI, a much anticipated Amazon Fresh will take over the old Toys R Us on Rt. 35...
7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize
As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/15
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. TUE: NE winds around 15 kt...
17 Things You Likely Don’t Know About the Garden State Parkway
We either love it because we can quickly get from one place to another during the winter -- or we hate it because it takes forever to get from one place to another in the summer. Of course, I'm talking about the Garden State Parkway. Origins of the Parkway can...
Yum! The Best Ice Cream Sundaes in Ocean County, New Jersey
So I am thinking this may be a very cool, and tasty, summer challenge. How about trying the TOP 5 best ice cream sundaes in Ocean County? We have the TOP 5 spots for delicious summer treats in Ocean County for you to sample. Maybe we call it the "Ocean...
NJ schools will soon re-open: Should there be armed guards?
With the start of the new school year in New Jersey only a few weeks away and the memory of the recent school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas, fresh in everyone’s minds, the issue of school security is front and center. According to Patrick Kissane, the executive director of...
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, with...
Some NJ solar projects put on hold: What’s the problem?
New Jersey is moving forward with a plan to have 100% clean energy by 2050, but a significant number of solar projects have been stalled by the pandemic and recent supply chain disruption issues. One Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to fix the problem. State Sen. Bob Smith,...
Middletown, NJ based realtor provides insight on home market right now
It's been a rollercoaster economic year with lots of loops and that includes the real estate market in New Jersey. There are so many moving parts and prices, that it's hard for some to figure out what to do and when in making a move if at all including hiring a realtor for your needs and best interests.
Best Disco Fries in New Jersey Among the Best in United States
First, we need to figure out what name you use for french fries with lots of toppings. Maybe it's gravy, perhaps it's chili, maybe it's cheese? Whatever it is, what do you call it?. Maybe you call it "loaded fries" but chances are here in Jersey you call them "disco...
Wow! One of the Scariest Halloween Drive-Thru’s in New Jersey!
It seems that the "pre" Halloween season is here. We are seeing decorations, costumes, and events beginning to pop up that are all part of the huge Halloween season here in New Jersey. Halloween is a huge event now, not only around New Jersey but throughout the United States. According...
Tour Real Housewife Dolores Catania’s Impressive Outdoor New Jersey Kitchen
New Jersey Housewife Dolores Catania doesn't play around when it comes to drama...and her kitchens. The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know that the wives are serious when it comes to cooking - as every New Jerseyan should be. Sunday dinners (and let's face it, any meal) are no joke!
