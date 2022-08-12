Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
wmay.com
Man Dies In Springfield Shooting; Suspect In Custody
One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Sunday night in Springfield. Police responded to a home in the 11-hundred block of North Eighth Street around 9pm Sunday and found the victim, with multiple gunshot wounds, in the driveway of the home. The 42-year-old man was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 12:30am. Police say within an hour of the shooting, they identified 35-year-old Decody Stamps of Springfield as a suspect and took him into custody.
WAND TV
Police investigate a shooting that left a man injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night, according to police. Decatur Police said, around 10 p.m. Sunday a 40-year-old man showed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the victim was not cooperative with police. They have no...
WAND TV
Springfield murder suspect has bond set at $2 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday Springfield Police officers responded to the 1100 block of north 8th Street for a report of a shooting. The victim, 42, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper...
WAND TV
Police: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police. Decatur Police said, on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street for a report of someone shot. When police arrived they said they found a 24-year-old man...
WAND TV
Woman seriously hurt, police arrested 19-year-old in connection
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a 19-year-old for Attempted Murder after a 43-year-old woman was seriously hurt. According to Decatur Police, on Sunday at 1:06 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of S. Calhoun for a reference of a domestic violence situation. When officers arrived they found a...
WAND TV
Family escapes house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
WAND TV
Coroner: Man hit, killed by train
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
wmay.com
Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
Teen arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Chatham fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Corner has released the name of a man who died in a fire in Chatham on Friday. Jim Allmon identified the man as Lennis Knight, 76 of Chatham. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Knight died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation. The death remains […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 44 Years For 2016 Murder
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder, even though he did not fire the fatal shot. Sangamon County prosecutors say Demarco Jones was a member of a Springfield street gang called the “SQAD,” and was the mastermind of a crime spree, including a botched robbery that resulted in the murder of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. Evidence at trial indicated that Jones gave the gun to shooter Devante Taylor and directed him to open fire on the vehicle where Bennett and several others were sitting.
Springfield man hit by train dies
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
Chicago Journal
5 shot, 1 dead in Auburn Gresham drive-by
CHICAGO - A young woman is dead and another 4 young victims are wounded after a drive-by shooting on the city's south side, authorities said. The incident happened shortly after midnight on the 1800 block of W. 78th Street in the Auburn Gresham neigbhorhood on the city's south side. Police...
Comptroller honors Springfield police officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Comptroller Susana Mendoza honored four Springfield Police officers for exemplary work this past year at a ceremony at the State Fair on Friday. “Thank you for serving as such shining examples of what it means to be a wonderful police officer,” Mendoza said. Officer Taylor Sullivan was recognized because she […]
foxillinois.com
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
WAND TV
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
