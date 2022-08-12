Read full article on original website
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso
Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries. The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso. DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Awardwinner Jamie […]
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
El Paso Artist Duo, Los Dos, In The Running For $10,000 Jarritos Grant
Everyone’s favorite Mexican soda, Jarritos, is hoping to spread the love to artists and creatives whose work impacts communities across the nation by awarding five artists with a $10,000 grant and an El Paso artist duo is in the running for the grant. El Paso artist duo, Los Dos,...
5 More Old School El Paso Hot Spots Still Standing Today – Part 4
We’re counting down five more establishments across El Paso that are still standing after all these years. On the fourth edition of the oldest El Paso hot spots that have stood the test of time, we’re sharing five new locations that include a handful of popular restaurants and bakeries across the city.
The shiny new Sun Court of 2022-23
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl Association has announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including the new Sun Queen Analisa Quinonez, Lady-in-waiting Jazmin Jayme , and eight new Sun Princesses. The coronation was recently held at the El Paso Country Club. All of the chosen ladies will be representing the City of El Paso […]
Some El Paso Regulars Terribly Sad About Erin’s Patio Bar Closing
There is a place some of us enjoyed gathering with friends for some good times. El Pasoans who wanted a fun place for some fun games, karaoke, drink specials, and the friendliest staff, went to Erin's Patio Bar. This past Saturday Erin's Patio Bar shared a heartbreaking announcement we're familiar...
Friends, colleagues, fans say goodbye to popular DJ killed in Juarez violence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives, friends and media colleagues said their final goodbyes to radio disc jockey Alan Gonzalez during his funeral Sunday, Aug. 14 in North Juarez. Gonzalez was one of four radio station employees who were murdered during an armed attack Thursday. The violence started with a fight between inmates at Cereso […]
KFOX 14
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
El Paso News
Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
KVIA
El Paso author wins screenwriting award
EL PASO, Texas- Teacher and author Irene Dolnick wanted to bridge the gap between ESL students and their counter parts. Dolnick is the author of a series of books based on her dogs Kurt, Gurt, Jazmine and Bagel. Her work, “A Halloween Nightmare,” won Best American Script by the Shiny...
1 Person Dead, 7 Others Hospitalised In A Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The driver of an SUV carrying several passengers apparently struck a U.S Border Patrol vehicle and crashed into a canal. According to the authorities, one person is dead, and seven others were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.
TTUHSC El Paso launches their first tactical fellowship in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso has recently launched their first Tactical Medicine Fellowship. The program is the first Tactical Medicine Fellowship in Texas, and the fourth on a national level. The fellowship is a one-year program where a new fellow will be chosen every July. TTUHSC El Paso claims to […]
Doorbell Video of Ghostly Figures Running Down Street in Southern New Mexico
You gotta love doorbell cameras. Not only do they allow you to see and speak to whomever is at your door without you having to leave the comfort of your couch, sometimes it records mysterious and freaky AF stuff that then gets shared on the internet. Case in point: footage...
Lantern Lit Haunted Bar Crawl Will Uncover Buried History of Downtown El Paso
Did you know grave yards used to dot the downtown area?. Lost El Paso Paranormal wants to spirit you away this Friday, August 19, on a cemetery-themed ghost walk that will uncover the buried history of Downtown El Paso. Downtown Burial Grounds: Haunted Bar Crawl. Over the many years of...
El Paso man allegedly punches Border Patrol agent in face
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI arrested a 31-year-old El Paso man and charged him with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Alejandro Morales was arrested along the south side border wall at about 1 a.m. Sunday. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Morales was in Juarez and crossed the Rio […]
East El Paso Keeps Growing And Adds New BBQ Joint, Skinny’s BBQ
You can never have too many BBQ restaurants in one city and if you disagree with me well then, we can’t be friends. Anyways, east El Paso is sure growing and their latest addition is a new BBQ restaurant: Skinny’s BBQ. The BBQ restaurant is a veteran-owned company...
theprospectordaily.com
Riot in Ciudad Juárez’s prison leaves citizens terrified
At 1 p.m., Aug. 11, according to multiple news sources a riot broke out inside the Centro de Reinserción Social (Cereso) No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, where prisoners from the rival gangs of “Los Aztecas” and “Mexicles” fought, leaving two people dead and several injured.
Youngest victim of Juarez’s recent violent attacks laid down to rest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families are still feeling the pain from last week’s violent gang attack. Today the family of 12-year-old Christian Zuniga held a funeral form him. He was killed when a gunman entered a Circle K store and began opening fire. His parents were injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials […]
