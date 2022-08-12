ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso

Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries. The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso. DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Awardwinner Jamie […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The shiny new Sun Court of 2022-23

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl Association has announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including the new Sun Queen Analisa Quinonez, Lady-in-waiting Jazmin Jayme , and eight new Sun Princesses. The coronation was recently held at the El Paso Country Club. All of the chosen ladies will be representing the City of El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso author wins screenwriting award

EL PASO, Texas- Teacher and author Irene Dolnick wanted to bridge the gap between ESL students and their counter parts. Dolnick is the author of a series of books based on her dogs Kurt, Gurt, Jazmine and Bagel. Her work, “A Halloween Nightmare,” won Best American Script by the Shiny...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TTUHSC El Paso launches their first tactical fellowship in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso has recently launched their first Tactical Medicine Fellowship. The program is the first Tactical Medicine Fellowship in Texas, and the fourth on a national level. The fellowship is a one-year program where a new fellow will be chosen every July. TTUHSC El Paso claims to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man allegedly punches Border Patrol agent in face

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI arrested a 31-year-old El Paso man and charged him with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Alejandro Morales was arrested along the south side border wall at about 1 a.m. Sunday. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Morales was in Juarez and crossed the Rio […]
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Riot in Ciudad Juárez’s prison leaves citizens terrified

At 1 p.m., Aug. 11, according to multiple news sources a riot broke out inside the Centro de Reinserción Social (Cereso) No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, where prisoners from the rival gangs of “Los Aztecas” and “Mexicles” fought, leaving two people dead and several injured.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Youngest victim of Juarez’s recent violent attacks laid down to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families are still feeling the pain from last week’s violent gang attack. Today the family of 12-year-old Christian Zuniga held a funeral form him. He was killed when a gunman entered a Circle K store and began opening fire. His parents were injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX

