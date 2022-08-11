ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Offensive lineman Caden Jones places Aggies in Top 5

By Cameron Ohnysty
 4 days ago

Texas A&M has secured verbal commitments from three of the top offensive line prospects in the 2023 class, which includes 9th-ranked Chase Bisontis , 30th-ranked Colton Thomasson, and 79-ranked offensive line prospect, Naquil Betrand . Yearly departures based on graduation and the transfer portal result in teams needing to rebuild their offensive lines through yearly recruiting, and for the Aggies, continuing to add to what is already their predominant strength in their 2023 recruiting class.

Recently, 2023 O-lineman Caden Jones out of De La Salle High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, revealed his top five schools as he continues to take visits and narrow down his options. His top 5 include Texas, Houston, Florida, Florida State, and Texas A&M. Listed as a high 3-Star, Jones is ranked as the 34th ranked offensive tackle prospect, and 19th ranked playing the New Orleans, according to 247Sports . Receiving his offer from the Aggies on March 26th, Jones has taken multiple visits to the campus and was one of the attendees for the July 30th recruiting pool party. When describing his visit, Jones stated that he “loved the environment” , and plans to visit again in the fall.

In a scouting report written by 247Sports Recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, Brooks described Jones’ ability on the field and his potential at the college level:

Great frame with elite height and big reach. Owns ready-to-play mass with space to add more functional strength. Wears mass well.

Noticeable improvement in play demeanor and conviction in junior season. Flashed some nasty on occasion and looked for extra work when available.

Above average functional strength with ability to steer and drive block. Good in-space athlete when asked to pull or climb to second level. Able to reach targets in space and effectively engage. Displays punch in those scenarios at times.

Wingspan and frame in general aid in swallowing up edge rushers in pass protection. Plays high and leans more than bends at this stage. Sometimes more catcher than puncher in pass pro.

Gaining strength and flexibility will raise ceiling across the board. Possesses physical tools that provide ample developmental potential. Projects to the Power Five level with the traits to become a quality multi-year starter on the outside with a long-term ceiling beyond college.

Standing at 6-7, 305lbs, Caleb Jones is dripping with potential at the tackle position, and with another year of high school to continue developing and adding mass, don’t be surprised if his ranking continues to steadily climb.

Aggies open at #7 in Coaches Poll

#Aggies#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Chase Bisontis#De La Salle High School#Therecruitz#247sports Recruiting
