Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway

Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Win Tickets to See Goo Goo Dolls in Lubbock, TX

We've got a shot at tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls when they bring their Chaos in Bloom tour to Lubbock's spectacular Buddy Holly Hall on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. Fill out the form below and you're automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls live. We're giving away five pairs of tickets before they go on sale this Friday (August 19th), which means five lucky Awesome 98 listeners will be walking away with a pair. Good luck!
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Check Out Lubbock’s Amazing Food Trucks All In One Location Every Month

Back in July, we told you that the City of Lubbock is launching Food Truck Alley. Well, the first one was kicked off and they are ready to try it again. With more and more food trucks opening and people loving them, the city stepped up to make a day where they can all come together for us all to enjoy since it is so hard to keep up where each one will be.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock is One Step Closer to a Competitive Electric Market

Lubbock Power & Light has filed its official 12-month notice to ERCOT, which puts them one step closer to the retail market. KAMC News reports that back in February of 2022, both the Lubbock City Council and the Electric Utility Board approved LP&L to move into a competitive market. By notifying ERCOT, LP&L now will be transitioning in 12 months.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Dunbar College Preparatory Academy Jumps from F to C Rating

After previously receiving an F grade from the Texas Education Agency and almost being repurposed by Lubbock ISD, Dunbar College Preparatory Academy has climbed all the way up to a C rating. Dunbar previously has received Improvement Required ratings from the TEA multiple years in a row. After having received...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Man Accused of Throwing and Choking His Own Child

A Lubbock man was arrested on Saturday, August 13th after being accused of throwing and choking his own child. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of 44th Street. They were told that 37-year-old Ferris Butler had thrown his child and was actively being fought back by others in the home.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

At’l Do Farms Biggest Attractions Will Be Different This Year

In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Reggie Pearson Says Culture Shift is Seismic With New Texas Tech Staff

The Matt Wells Era was not a success on the field by any metric. The team went 4-8 in year one, 4-6 in a COVID-shortened year two, and 5-3 with a couple of embarrassing losses into his third season when he got fired. What's crazy is, until the end, I really felt like Matt Wells was a coach doing his best that was just a bit out of his depth.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]

Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Did You Know You Can Have a Foam Party in Lubbock?

How much fun does a foam party sound? Well, you can now have them anywhere in Lubbock and surrounding areas and it's a good time for any age young or old!. This sounds crazy and fun for so many different occasions. You can do it for any kind of party, school event, camp, gender reveal, nighttime UV glow foam and so much more. The fun times are endless.
LUBBOCK, TX
