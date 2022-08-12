ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention

This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
KCBD

One injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
everythinglubbock.com

City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
FMX 94.5

Giovannie & The Hired Guns To Play Levelland

Red hot band "Giovannie And The Hired Guns" will be in the area. There are certain levels of fame. First, it's very hard to get your song on the radio. Then, as you probably notice, a lot of songs come and go quickly, only to be occasionally remembered in the future. Then there are those songs that stick around for a while when they are no longer considered new. Giovannie appears to have one of those career-making hits on his hands.
everythinglubbock.com

Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store

LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
KCBD

Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday. The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St. Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health...
everythinglubbock.com

Western Bank to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Lubbock banking center

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Western Bank is proud to announce groundbreaking ceremonies for its new banking center to be located at 118th and Slide Road in Lubbock, Texas. Ceremonies will take place at the new location on Thursday, August 18th at 9am. Complimentary breakfast burritos and refreshments being...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘He’s still breathing, and she is not,’ Mother of Zoe Campos testifies at Rodriquez sentencing trial

LUBBOCK, Texas — The mother of Zoe Campos spoke Tuesday during the sentencing trial for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of the 18-year-old Zoe. During her testimony, Melinda Campos said how her family searched for Zoe every day for about a year after she went missing in November 2013. “I lost […]
