Body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) – Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town. On Aug....
Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
Pender County passes amendment allowing for developers to begin clearing and grading earlier in the zoning process
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – On Monday, August 15, the Pender County Board of Commissioners approved a proposed amendment to the zoning code allowing for developers to clear land earlier in the process. Though developers can start clearing and grading sooner, they still must meet the same requirements which existed before the ordinance passed.
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The Wilmington Police Department first issued the alert via the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and social media on Monday morning.
Port City Politics, Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
Tax revenues on the rise in Carolina Beach as new businesses look to move in
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Ask anyone who’s been around Carolina Beach for the last decade and they’ll tell you, things don’t look the same as they used to. With new businesses lining up, the once sleepy beach town is growing fast. That can be challenging for...
First Alert Forecast: storm chances return
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. After a glorious August weekend with unseasonably low humidity, more typical summertime muggies return to your First Alert Forecast for the week ahead. With it, shower and storm chances will perk up to around 60% Monday evening into Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 50% Friday. Be aware: some storms may be locally strong and gusty Monday evening. Through the week, expect daytime temperatures to generally crest in the reasonable 80s - though some low 90s could occasionally mix in - and nighttime lows will bubble back up from the 60s to the 70s.
NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
Jacksonville police officer of 65 years and WWII veteran gets lifetime achievement award
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A WWII veteran and long-serving employee with the Jacksonville Police Department has been selected to get a lifetime achievement award. The Jacksonville Police Department says XY Brown has been with the city for more than 65 years, starting out as a volunteer in 1957 and now working as a police officer and crossing guard.
Governor Cooper appoints three Wrightsville Beach residents to state boards and commissions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to state boards and committees on Monday, August 15, including three people from Wrightsville Beach. Ozlem Yildiz Nichols from Wrightsville Beach and six others were appointed to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees. The governor’s office...
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center names new president, chief operating officer
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health announced Aug. 16 that Heather King has been named president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. Per their announcement, King will be in charge of overall operations at the hospital and will collaborate with local organizations to improve Novant’s...
Spectrum grant bringing high-speed internet to New Hanover County homes, small businesses
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Spectrum has been awarded a $228,784 grant to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to 105 homes and small businesses in New Hanover County. The recent grant, combined with $187,187 from Spectrum, brings the total project investment to more than $415,000. The Growing Rural...
‘MADE IN THE SHADE’
The annual ‘Made in the Shade’ Car and Truck Show was held Saturday in the pecan field next to San Jose in Elizabethtown. More than 200 vehicles were presented to the public and competed for a variety of awards. Some of the cars were brought from out of state.
