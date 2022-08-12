WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It almost never happens: a not guilty verdict for a Wilmington man on trial for first-degree murder. Antonio Beatty was arrested in September 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Whitley was found shot in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Metting Road in July 2015. Beatty pleaded not guilty and has been waiting for his day in court ever since.

