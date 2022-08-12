Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway
WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Deputy saves a man from overdose; found unconscious, purple
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is being called a hero after saving the life of a man found unconscious from an overdose on Friday. Deputy Triston McGee responded to the 1100 block of Gaston Sellers Road in Whiteville where he discovered...
foxwilmington.com
DA: Leland fatal shooting ruled self-defense
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – A 19-year-old man was legally justified in using deadly force in a shooting in Leland last month, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Kwaze Walker was found dead inside a home on Night Harbor Drive on July 31. District Attorney Jon David said a...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for three men after armed robbery of Tabor City Dollar General
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Dollar General store at 4248 Swamp Fox Highway East was robbed by three unidentified men on August 12 around 9 p.m. Per a release from the sheriff’s office, three men entered the store, held two employees at gunpoint and stole more than 900 dollars in cash before fleeing on foot.
WECT
WPD cancel search, missing man found
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington PD announced that John Bauserman has been found. The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 16 that they were searching for John Bauserman. Per their release, Bauserman is 58-years-old, 180 pounds and is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota...
foxwilmington.com
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
WMBF
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”. Horry County Clerk of Courts Renee Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse. On Dec. 4,...
WMBF
Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on...
WECT
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It almost never happens: a not guilty verdict for a Wilmington man on trial for first-degree murder. Antonio Beatty was arrested in September 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Whitley was found shot in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Metting Road in July 2015. Beatty pleaded not guilty and has been waiting for his day in court ever since.
columbuscountynews.com
Cocaine Dealer Headed for Prison
A latecomer to the narcotics sweep that led to multiple arrests in 2019 has been sentenced to 29 to 53 months in prison. Justin Emmanuel “Waldo” McKvian, 32, was convicted of sale and delivery of cocaine, and possession for sale and delivery of the drug. A jury handed down the verdict Aug. 10.
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
WMBF
Vehicles, rental home damaged in fiery North Myrtle Beach crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision involving private property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.
foxwilmington.com
New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On July 18, 2022, a judge in Wake County found New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court. One week later, Angie Olson-Boseman, her wife, says the chairwoman took $118,000 out of their joint bank account, and moved it to a business account without her knowledge.
wpde.com
Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
WECT
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The Wilmington Police Department first issued the alert via the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and social media on Monday morning.
