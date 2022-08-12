ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

foxwilmington.com

Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
WALLACE, NC
WNCT

Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

DA: Leland fatal shooting ruled self-defense

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – A 19-year-old man was legally justified in using deadly force in a shooting in Leland last month, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Kwaze Walker was found dead inside a home on Night Harbor Drive on July 31. District Attorney Jon David said a...
LELAND, NC
WECT

WPD cancel search, missing man found

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington PD announced that John Bauserman has been found. The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 16 that they were searching for John Bauserman. Per their release, Bauserman is 58-years-old, 180 pounds and is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It almost never happens: a not guilty verdict for a Wilmington man on trial for first-degree murder. Antonio Beatty was arrested in September 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Whitley was found shot in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Metting Road in July 2015. Beatty pleaded not guilty and has been waiting for his day in court ever since.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Cocaine Dealer Headed for Prison

A latecomer to the narcotics sweep that led to multiple arrests in 2019 has been sentenced to 29 to 53 months in prison. Justin Emmanuel “Waldo” McKvian, 32, was convicted of sale and delivery of cocaine, and possession for sale and delivery of the drug. A jury handed down the verdict Aug. 10.
CHADBOURN, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County

Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
WMBF

Vehicles, rental home damaged in fiery North Myrtle Beach crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision involving private property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On July 18, 2022, a judge in Wake County found New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court. One week later, Angie Olson-Boseman, her wife, says the chairwoman took $118,000 out of their joint bank account, and moved it to a business account without her knowledge.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC
WECT

Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The Wilmington Police Department first issued the alert via the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and social media on Monday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC

